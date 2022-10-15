Check this out before you leave home! Authorities in the matter anticipate hot environment with maximum up to 26 degrees Celcius as the highlight for the weather this Saturday around the weather forecast today october 15, 2022 in Mexico City.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) emphasizes the presence of clear to partly cloudy sky in much of the country’s capital, no chance of rain.

The Mexico City thermometer will show temperatures between 16 to 22 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 26 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 13 degrees Celsius at dawn tomorrow, October 16, 2022 in CDMX.

With maximum values ​​of 71 points and PM10, the air quality is regular. The winds will be from the North complement from 10 to 25 k/h with gusts of up to 45 k/h.

Tomorrow’s weather October 16, 2022, CDMX

The National Meteorological System (SMN) forecasts a cold to cool environment during the morning of Saturday, October 16, 2022 in Mexico City.

In the afternoon, there will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a probability of rain and intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm) in Mexico City.

There will also be showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm) in areas of the State of Mexico, mainly in the southwest of the entity, which may be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail.

We invite you to read:

The temperature on Sunday will range between 11 to 21 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius, which is lower than the estimate for this Saturday.

The wind will be from the west component from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h in rainy areas.