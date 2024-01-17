Today is a particularly difficult day for Nedcar employees.

In November last year it was announced that VDL Nedcar in Born had to say goodbye to most of its staff. The past few months have not been the most glorious for the employees of the Dutch car factory.

Nedcar employees dismissed

Today that tough day has arrived: VDL Nedcar employees are told when they have to pack their bags. The intention is that all employees report to the factory, even if you are on leave or have a scheduled day off.

VDL Nedcar will inform employees per department. Of course, the majority of employees already knew that this day would come. That doesn't make it any less sour.

The contract between Nedcar and BMW expires on March 1, 2024. Nedcar has tried to find a new order finder for the car factory, but has not succeeded. This resulted in the heavy news that the company had to say goodbye to its 2,000 employees. Only 474 employees remain.

The factory staff has the rest of the day off to process the news. Only the office staff continues to work today. The car factory will resume regular activities tomorrow.

VDL says that the affected employees can chat with colleagues and manage in a familiar environment, if they so desire. A job center has also been set up where questions can be asked. I think they mainly need security for a new job instead of a good conversation. Unfortunately, Nedcar cannot offer this. The thousands of employees have to look for new work themselves.

