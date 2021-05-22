Today is Sunday, a day in history when the morning sun rises with a name that is venerated by hearts, and raised where the stars dwell.

The name of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and he sponsors the best companions in time.

Today the horses of thought seem to be tied to the grass of time, taken towards pastures, blooming in leaves of brilliance, growth, and the harvest of what was shown by the scent of lovers and people filled with the scent of love and the fragrance of belonging to the land of joy, the transparency of dreams, the sparkle of thought, the elegance of the lesson, and the elegance of the phrase.

Today we are in the wedding of the book, the presence of the word, the leap of tone, and the watering of roots, we are today in the place where the steps were extended lofty words, the meaning was firmly established in the poem of the Dhad, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and blessed him with the delicacies of eternity. Today we are wandering in the fields of the word, picking its fruits, nourishing our hearts, the sighs of our souls, the flutter of our souls, and everything that comes to the door of the book fizzles within us, and grows, as if it were a rose in the groves of life, as if it were a cloud in the streams of the sky, as if it was a wave in the breezy of the oceans. As if it is a tune in the folds of a chord, as if it is a dream in the folds of history, as if it is a tweet in the conscience of lovers, and sincere.

Today the sky appears flat on existence, and its stars are colorful envelopes with the color of consciousness, today the earth appears to be spread apart, on the universe, and its trees are books and sheets, and the burials are strengthened as they feed the steps towards goals and plateaus, and grassy grass, greening for him, and on its heels branches grow, melodies expand, and bloom Ashgan, and conscience flourish, and swaying my eyes Afnan.

Today we feel that the pandemic shrivels its thorns, its hostility hides, its ordeals fade away, its scourge disappears, and only the epitome of life emerges, and only the yearnings of those who took precautions and came full of confidence came to light, they came crowned with perseverance, they came while carrying behind the sleeves the revelation of joy and the longing of the lovers of a book that has become In time, a point of meeting of civilizations, and a stop at all terrain of people who are the elites of the idea, in order to be a horse on his stature, the feelings of knights revive, and their aspirations rise.

Today is the day of the book, and the day the mirrors appear smooth, the faces of the stars shine, they have written words so that in broad daylight they appear as bright moons.