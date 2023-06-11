Starting today, when the guidelines for the election of the standard-bearer of Morena are published For the 2024 elections, none of the party leaders, officials or governors emanating from that organization will be able to speak in favor of any of the candidates or attend events. The governor of the State, Rubén Rocha Moya, said that Ricardo Monreal will be the last of the applicants that he will be able to receive. The senator of the Republic arrived yesterday with a message of democracy. He affirmed that the next candidate of Morena for the Presidency of the Republic will come out of a consultation to which all the aspirants will go together to strengthen the party.

In his speech, the state governor He did not fail to issue a warning to his entire government team: “If I surprise someone from my cabinet, orienting for this or that “corcholata”, I take it out,” said the state president in an emphatic tone. He also called on the mayors from Morena not to draw a line between employees or officials, or apply pressure. It remains to be seen if any of them cannot contain the temptation, since Morena’s internal elections arouse passions.

In interview, Ricardo Monreal was sure of his abilities to be the standard bearer for Morena in the 2024 elections. Exclusively for EL DEBATE, he said this weekend that, of the four applicants, he is the one with the greatest capacity. “This is definitive for me, I am at the best moment, I have full lucidity, complete comprehensive health, I am very clear about what the country lacks,” said the Morenista during the talk. It will be next Thursday when the senator will leave his seat and begin the process to seek the candidacy of Morena.

And while the rules for the internal contest of Morena are being defined, In the streets of the Sinaloan capital, the presence of propaganda in favor of the different “corcholatas” increases. Despite the call from the National Electoral Institute (INE) to avoid making advance campaigns, there are fences, spectacular announcements in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto López. Although those responsible do not put the name of the Morena party, it is clear that they are promoted by operating groups of that organization, which has won the last two elections for the mayor of Culiacán.

Also Yesterday the leader of the National Movement of Hope, René Bejarano, was in Culiacán. In a meeting with the media, the former federal deputy called for unity so that the Sinaloense Party (PAS) and Morena settle their differences in Sinaloa and that the party in power opens up to alliances with other parties. Bejarano was accompanied by groups of agricultural producers, who explained to him the need to increase support to recover agricultural and livestock activity. Could it be that Bejarano can intercede to solve some of the many problems that afflict both sectors?