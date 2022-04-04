After the bestial win in the El Clásico de España against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona had another graduation exam this day, Sevilla, their direct rival in the classification and although the scoring was not so clear in terms of goals, the Catalans they ran over Lopetegui’s team and it was only thanks to Bono that the rojiblanco team was saved from a scandal marker.
In this exhibition of excellent football by Xavi’s team, several players showed a superlative level of play, one of them, Ronald Araujo from Uruguay, who on more than one occasion received applause from a packed Camp Nou, leaving in Of course, the club would make a mistake in not pressing to sign the extension of the Uruguayan.
It would not be crazy to think that Ronald is today the best defender in the world, against Sevilla he was in charge of completely erasing Lucas Ocampos and Martial from the field, a task that was not easy. As Xavi has said, Araujo is a crucial piece and his departure from the institution would be a serious failure of the board, although there are many options to renew, the player himself has made it clear that negotiations will resume the following week.
#Today #Barcelona #obliged #renew #Ronald #Araujo
