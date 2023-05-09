Every day something is celebrated. If May 4th was the star wars day (May the 4th be with You), now it is the turn of dragonball. Today, May 9, is the goku day, an ideal time to remember why this date was chosen to accommodate the celebrations. It’s not that the date is related to any specific event in the history of Goku and his friends, but there is a reason why this particular day has been chosen.

The official website of dragonball he explained it simply. He goku day it is an event registered by the Japan Anniversary Association since 2015 (yes, there is an organization that keeps track of anniversaries in Japan). So why May 9? The date and the numbers 5 and 9 may not say anything to the naked eye, but the fact is that these numbers in Japanese are read “Go” 五 (five) and “Ku” 九 (nine), respectively. How imaginative!

In anticipation of goku dayseveral video games in the saga are available at reduced prices. Dragon Ball Xenoverseone of the longer titles, is available for $4.99 USD in the store PlayStation. Dragon Ball FighterZthe award-winning fighting game from Arc System Works, can also be found at a very attractive price, just like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The production of Cyberconnect 2 is a turn-based RPG that covers the entire history of the saga from the attack of the Saiyans to the resurrection of the monstrous Bu.

Bandai Namco is working on a new video game in the saga. Dragon Ball: The Breakers It is conceived as an asymmetrical multiplayer title in which seven survivors must survive a great villain, also controlled by one player.

Both the manga and the anime Dragon Ball Super continue with new adventures from Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro.

Via: Meristation

Author’s note: Very similar to Mario’s day, right? I like these details and I like that we can celebrate these days, it is always an experience to find someone carrying an item to show that he is celebrating a day that not everyone knows about. Which reminds me, do you have your towel ready yet?