dragon ball It is one of the most recognized anime and cultural products worldwide. In this way, it should not be a surprise to hear that there is a day dedicated entirely to celebrating the main character of Akira Toriyama’s work. Thus, today, May 9, is officially known as Goku Day.

Although these days are usually created by fans, a couple of years ago Toei Animation, the studio responsible for the Dragon Ball anime, made a request to the Japan Anniversary Association, this with the aim of proclaiming May 9 the day of Goku, and in 2015 this proposal was accepted. If you wonder why this specific date was chosen, here we tell you.

It’s may 9th in Japan. It’s officially Goku Day!~ pic.twitter.com/PncYLmJzXa — Hype (@DbsHype) May 8, 2022

In Japanese, 5 and 9 can be read as Go and Ku respectively, and combined they form the kanji with which Goku is read. It is a situation similar to Mario Day, where March 10, or March 10 in English, can be abbreviated as MAR10. Ironically, May 9 is also an important day in the world of Dragon Ball.

In both the anime and manga, May 9 is the day that Piccolo Daimaku, the original villain, proclaimed himself the supreme ruler of the Earth.. Going back to Goku Day, there is no big announcement accompanying this date, just a series of events in various games in the series, as well as promotional campaigns for figures in Japan.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe next anime film, will hit theaters in Japan on June 11. On related topics, this is how Goke would beat Gas in the manga. Similarly, here you can see the new preview of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Editor’s Note:

Dragon Ball is a work that marked millions of people, and it was surely the first anime for many. Although the series may not have the same reach as it did in the 90s, no one can deny the legacy of the series, and today is a good day to remember it.

Via: dragon ball