Mexico.- Only true fans of Dragon Ball Z remember that this day, May 12on a small island to the south, two very powerful individuals will appear, according to theThe prophecy that Trunks told Goku.

Trunks traveled to the past to warn Goku and the Z Fighters on May 12, since two very strong subjects would appear.

After defeating Frieza and King Cold with easeTrunks reveals that he is the son of Vegeta and Bulma and that he comes from the future.

“In three years, on the 12th of May at 10 in the morningon a small island that is nine kilometers from the southern capital, two powerful individuals will appear. They will be terrible monsters that no one will control. They are cybernetic androids and their creator is one of the mad scientists of the Red Patrol, doctor Maki Gero”, was Trunks’ prophecy which users of social networks remember every May 12.

Trunks’ warning was about Androids 17 and 18.but in the end they were number 19 and doctor Maki Gero.

Android number 19 and Doctor Maki Gero / Photo: Capture

Androids 17 and 18 have created chaos in the future.killing all the Z Fighters after Goku’s death from a mysterious illness.

Trunks was trained by Gohan, who ultimately lost the battle against the terrible androids.. Bulma created a time machine in hopes of changing the future and Trunks was determined to end the threat of time from him.

Androids number 17 and number 18 are out of control in the future of Trunks / Photo: Capture

However, in the end many things changed with the arrival of Cell.

Social Media Users they remember with a lot of nostalgia the moment of the first appearance of Trunks.