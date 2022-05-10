Before the celebrations of the Mother’s day Please note that the conditions of the weather forecast today may 10, 2022 warn of severe weather very hot environment due to high temperatures that will predominate throughout the day and whose highest point will be between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. with a maximum of 31 degrees Celcius in much of the Mexico City.

This caused the Secretariat of Civil Protection in the capital to activate for this Tuesday the Yellow Alert in 11 of the 16 municipalities that make up the city: Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, GAM, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac and Venustiano Carranza.

Recent information from National Meteorological System (SMN) indicates that during the first hours of this May 10 the sky will be clear with a temperate environment, while the sky will change to partly cloudy during the afternoon-night.

CDMX weather today May 10

The environment will be very hot with clear skies and high ultraviolet radiation so it is recommended to avoid direct exposure to the sun’s rays in Mexico City and stay hydrated despite not being thirsty to avoid the possibility of a heatstroke.

It is not ruled out chance of isolated showers from 0.1 to 5 mm in both CDMX and Edomex, which could be accompanied by electric shocks. Today’s air quality is regular with a maximum value of 86 points and PM 10 and the wind will blow from the northeast component at 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h.

The thermometer in Mexico City will mark temperatures between 22 to 29 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 31 degrees Celcius after 4:00 p.m., which will descend until 15 degrees Celcius at sunrise tomorrow’s weather May 11, 2022.

Edomex weather today May 10

The General Coordination of Civil Protection and Comprehensive Risk Management indicates that for this Tuesday, May 10, in the State of Mexico the presence of rain and high temperature rises.

However, there will be isolated light showers mainly in localities of municipalities located to the east, center, west and south of Edomexespecially in mountainous areas.

The hot environment will temperatures between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in the center, west and northeast while the temperature with a maximum of up to 31 degrees Celsius will affect the north and the Oriente Valley.

Lastly, the great maximum of 38 degrees Celcius will be felt in the south of the Mexiquense territory, in the limits with the state of Guerrero.