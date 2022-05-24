The big players to keep in the Nerazzurri and the possible free-transfer hits in the middle of the match. Onana is also expected in office

Today there is a lot of comings and goings in the viale della Liberazione headquarters, the home of Inter among the new skyscrapers in the center. People who go and people who come, always from the secondary entrances and away from the flashes. And then appointments, meetings and even a guided tour. Simone Inzaghi, for example, will pay a long-awaited visit to discuss, not so much about his future, but that of the club: a market summit like those held in the best football families, but with a lot of meat in the fire given the big players. to be withheld at any cost and the opportunities on a free transfer to be seized here and there. But there is also a little more waiting than normal given the memory of what happened to the Nerazzurri last year. Another curious presence is added: in the corridors the coach will find his new goalkeeper. Andrè Onana is expected for the first time on a pastoral visit to the club headquarters for which he signed on a free transfer. Yesterday the Cameroonian saved at San Siro in the Integration Heroes Match, the solidarity match organized by his compatriot Samuel Eto’o, while today he will feel the atmosphere in society. He will discuss with Inzaghi and with President Zhang and will also visit the museum. See also Manchester City, in tremendous comeback, champion of the Premier League

The steak of the day, however, is the meeting to plan for next season. Inzaghi, CEO Marotta and the sports director Piero Ausilio had agreed to meet on the first useful day after the end of the championship, when the run-up to the Devil seemed possible. They will do so today that the Scudetto is archived, in the late morning and will also cross Steven Zhang, who over time has become an extra friend of Simone and not just his employer. The president has blessed the renewal of Inzaghi’s contract which will earn 5.5 million until 2024 and will also have an exercisable option in 2025, but this will not be the topic of today’s face-to-face. The agreement, already found in the facts, will in fact be ratified at a later time. The issue of the transfer market between entries and exits is much hotter, as the Inter coach said already in the post-Sampdoria. Indeed, certain passages of his speech seem to be the starter for what it will be: “We hope to have less difficulty than last year, to keep the best ones and maybe add something …”, Simone’s message, not really among the stripes. See also F1 | It will be necessary to review the distances behind the Safety Car

The bills – After all, the coach only wants clarity from the beginning, so that the scenario of 2021 does not recur, albeit in a different form: then Lukaku was suddenly added to the list of transfers, which was initially not foreseen. Inter’s accounts are much better than they were then, but we still need to tighten our belts a bit. After all, Inzaghi has known the Chinese diktat for months now and the need to use scissors to reduce the amount of wages by 15%. If last year cash was needed with sales, now we will focus more on capital gains: at least sixty million more will be needed. This is why the coach knows that one of his owners will probably have to say hello: the desire of him and all of Inter is that he not be Lautaro. We will also discuss entrances and the need to recruit a deputy Brozovic who does not show the witches to the team when the Croatian is missing: the 20-year-old Albanian from Empoli Kristjan Asllani is the favorite. At zero, then, the market offers unmissable opportunities: if on Dybala there has been the staff’s ok for some time, evaluations underway on Mkhitaryan who has not yet signed the renewal with Roma. See also Labor market Strike warning from municipal employees to Jyväskylä and Rovaniemi

May 24 – 07:35

