The 23rd Foundation Day of the Trinamool Congress is being celebrated all over West Bengal on Friday and during this period, the party chief and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pledged to work for the people and fight for them. Senior party leaders hoisted the party’s flag at state headquarters and thanked the workers for their tireless work in the service of the people.

Banerjee tweeted, “Today has been 23 years since the founding of Trinamool Congress, I reverse the journey started on January 1, 1998. These years were very conflict filled, but during this time we kept on our commitment to struggle for the people and kept achieving our objectives.

As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998. Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people. (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2021

Assembly elections are due this year in the state and the party has completed its 10 years in power, the Chief Minister pledged to continue his struggle to make the state better.

He wrote, “On the foundation day of Trinamool Congress, I express my heartfelt gratitude to my mother-mother-manush and all my activists who are constantly involved in our struggle to make Bengal better and stronger every day.” The Trinamool family will proceed with the same vow in future.

The party has given instructions to party workers for various programs on the occasion. Significantly, Banerjee broke away from the Congress and founded the Trinamool Congress on this day in 1998.