Leh: After the Atal Tunnel, Leh is going to get another new gift to Ladakh today. The Zojila Tunnel work will start with blast in the mountain at 11:30 am today. On October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s longest Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal.

The first blast in the mountain will be done at 11.30 am today for the construction of the proposed Zojila Tunnel between Dras and Sonmarg in Kargil district. Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari himself will be present on this occasion. He has given the information of this blast on Twitter.

6809 crores will be spent

Nitin Gadkari has said, “This tunnel built at an altitude of 11575 feet will be very modern. The length of the tunnel will be 14.15 km, which will cost Rs 6809 crore to build.

The most awaited Zojila Tunnel project will soon be a reality!



Strategically important to the country’s defence, the #ZojilaTunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Drass, Kargil and Leh regions. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/KoRfiHPqX7

सबसे आधुनिक सुरंगों में से एक होगी जोजिला टनल

करगिल में बनने वाली जोजिला टनल हर लिहाज से दुनिया के सबसे आधुनिक सुरंगों में से एक होगी. अटल टनल की तरह ही जोजिला सुंरग बनाने का सपना पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने देखा था जिसे अब मोदी सरकार पूरा करने जा रही है.

करगिल के जोजिला दर्रे को दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक दर्रा माना जाता. टनल के बनने से एक तो इसे पार करने का जोखिम कम होगा और जो दूरी को तय करने में तीन घंटे लगते थे वो महज 15 मिनट में पूरी हो जाएगी. जोजिला सुरंग, श्रीनगर, करगिल और लेह को आपस में जोड़ने में मददगार होगी. सुरंग से सेना को ना सिर्फ चीन सीमा बल्कि पाकिस्तानी की सीमा पर भी जवानों की तैनाती में मदद मिलेगी.

अटल सुंरग की वजह से लेह लद्दाख जाने का रास्ता आसान हुआ

बता दें कि दस हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर पहाड़ के सीने को चीर कर बनाई गई अटल सुंरग की वजह से लेह लद्दाख जाने का रास्ता साल के बारहों महीने के लिए खुल गया है. इसकी बदौलत अब हमारी सेना बड़ी तेजी से सरहदी इलाकों में अपना सोजा सामान पहुंचा सकती है.

