The regulations, approved at the end of December as a historic event for both the southern country and Latin America, will enter into force this Thursday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. after receiving the approval of President Alberto Fernández, one of the main promoters of the historical regulation that decriminalized abortion in all cases.

This Thursday, January 14, marks a milestone in the feminist struggle in Latin America. At 6:30 p.m. local time, Argentine President Alberto Fernández will enact Law 27,610 for legal abortion in the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Executive. The regulations will then come into force.

The text, approved by the Senate on December 30, allows Argentine women to abort legally, freely and free of charge until week 14. In Argentina, abortion was regulated by a 1921 law that only allows the interruption of pregnancy in case of rape or danger to the life of the mother.

Thus, Argentina will become the fourth country in the region to decriminalize abortion. In Latin America, the termination of pregnancy is only legal in Cuba, Uruguay and Guyana, as well as in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Mexico City. The southern country is also the largest on the continent to allow this practice.

Supporters of the bill to legalize abortion react after the result of the vote outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 11, 2020. © Agustín Marcarian / Reuters

The approval of the regulations and its implementation is the result of years of struggle by the so-called ‘Green Tide’, a feminist movement that emerged in the southern country that made the fight for ‘legal, safe and free abortion’ one of his maxims.

According to official figures, it is estimated that some 3,000 women have lost their lives in Argentina in nearly 370,000 abortions performed illegally, in which women are often forced to undergo operations without sanitary guarantees or for which they must pay. large sums of money.

Conscientious objection, contemplated in the regulatory law

In 2018, Congress rejected a similar law, which although it was approved in the Lower House, received the refusal of the Senate, then formed by a conservative majority that responded to the anti-abortion movement, with strong weight in a deeply Catholic nation.

Despite the advances, Law 27,610 provides that health personnel can object to the performance of abortion. In case all the doctors in a hospital refused to perform the procedure, the women would be directed to other centers, something that the feminist movement sees as an obstruction to the freedom of women to decide about their own bodies.

An activist wears a mask representing women holding green scarves during a demonstration while the Chamber of Deputies discusses a bill to legalize abortion in Santiago, Chile, on January 13, 2021. © Iván Alvarado / Reuters

However, the regulations already set precedents at the regional level. This January 13, the Congress of Chile began to debate a bill that also contemplates the decriminalization of abortion until week 14. Several congressmen came with green t-shirts shouting “Abortion yes, abortion no, that’s up to me.” inspired by the recent legalization of the neighboring country.

Also in Mexico, in 2020 alone, citizen support for the decriminalization of abortion increased from 29% to 48% in a few months, according to a survey published by the media ‘El Financiero’ and ‘Nación321’.

Latin American feminists say once again that the Green Tide does not stop.

With Reuters, EFE and local media