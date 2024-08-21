Ciudad Juarez.- Today is the last day of the exhibition at the Bicentennial Dome, an event that has attracted a significant number of visitors since its opening, reported David Rocha, administrator of Parque Central. The official said that more than 500 people are expected to attend today, adding up to a total of 2,629 visitors over the four days of the event. The projection at the Dome has been well received by attendees, who highlight the immersive experience and the high quality of sound and image. “The projection on the dome of the dome offers a unique perspective, which has resulted in an attractive experience for all ages,” said Rocha. Regarding possible future developments, the creation of a planetarium and other exhibition halls in Parque Central is being considered. This project is in an initial planning phase, with the idea of ​​having the advice of the Interactive Museum La Rodadora for its development and execution. The last showings at the Bicentennial Dome will take place today between 6 and 10 p.m., with projections every 15 to 20 minutes and capacity for up to 150 people per shift.