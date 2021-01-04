This week, domestic stock markets will get directions from vaccination news and companies’ quarterly financial results. The benchmark index Sensex and Nifty remained at record levels on a daily basis last week from positive global trend and news regarding corona virus vaccination. On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 895.44 points or 1.90 percent while the Nifty gained 269.25 points or 1.95 percent. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty gave a gain of around 15 percent overall in the year 2020. The Sensex gained 15.7 percent while the Nifty gained 14.9 percent. Let’s know which shares can be amazing today.

These stocks can be seen rising



Today, in the stock market, shares like BHEL, Trident, Canara Bank, Jaiprakash Associates, Alok Industries, Rain Industries, SREI Infrastructure, Cholamandalam Investment and Sun Pharma are likely to see a rapid trend. You can earn strong profits by investing money in these stocks.

These stocks may fall



Today, stocks such as Kellton Tech Solutions, Jindal Stainless, Rajesh Exports, Sutlej Textiles, Ramco Systems, SPL Industries, Plastiblends Industries and Revathi Equipment can see a downward trend. Today be cautious before investing in these stocks.

Shopping can be seen in these stocks



Today, the stock market can see a resounding buying in stocks like Trident, IndiaMART, India Cements, Chola Investment and CenturyPly, as these stocks touched their 52-week high on Friday last week.

These shares can show selling



Today, stocks such as Kanpur Plastipack and Vishal Fabrics can see a sell-off, as these stocks touched their 52-week low on Friday last week.