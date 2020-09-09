The stock market saw a slight drop on Tuesday. The Sensex ended early losses on Tuesday with a loss of 52 points. The Nifty closed at 11,317.35 points, down 37.70 points or 0.33 percent. Among the Sensex companies, Tata Steel’s share was the biggest loser at four per cent. On the other hand, shares of HCL Tech, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and TCS were profitable. On the other hand, there was also news yesterday that the government is going to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC, today its effect will also be seen on the stock market. IRCTC shares will have to be monitored today. Yesterday saw a lot of ups and downs in the stock market, let’s know how the market can be today.

US shares fell on Tuesday



US shares saw a downward trend on Tuesday. The reason for this is that investors started dumping tech shares. Because of this, the Dow Jones dropped by a massive 536 points. At the same time, the S&P 500 also dropped by about 70 points. Apart from this, Nasdaq saw a decline of about 286 points.

These shares can be filled



Today, during the stock market trading, shares like Panacea Biotec, Sadbhav Engineering, Vikas Proppant, Gayatri Projects, Poly Medicure, Cantabil Retail, Ravi Kumar Distiller, Johnson Controls-Hit, Hinduja Global Solutions, Digicontent, The Investment Trust and Shiva Texyarn Can work You can earn profit by investing money in these shares.

Rating agencies give another tension on the economy, forecast to fall by 15 percent

These stocks can show declining trend



Today Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing, Grasim Industries, Escorts, Sun TV Network, DCB Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley, IIFL Finance, Techno Electric, V-Guard Industries, Sunteck Realty, ITD Cementation, Aegis Logistics, NCL Industries, Bombay Rayon Fashion, Alankit, HDFC AMC, Indian Terrain Fashions, Godrej Industries, Triveni Turbine, SAL Steel, Schneider Electric, Oricon Enterprises, Shivam Autotech, Shemaroo Entertainment, Tube Investments, Vardhman Acrylics, Aarvee Denims, Prime Securities, Muthoot Capital, Madhucon Project, STEL Holdings , Sirca Paints India, SKF India, Uniphos Enterprises, HOV Services, Madhav Marbles and India Motor Part will have to be careful while investing in stocks, as there are signs of a fall.

Shopping can be seen in these stocks including IndiaMart



Today, the stock market can be seen buying in stocks like Dixon Technologies (India), IndiaMART InterMESH, Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech and Amber Enterprises India, as these stocks touched their 52-week highs yesterday.

Max India and Madhav Copper will be under pressure



In the stock market trading, selling pressure can be seen on Max India and Madhav Copper today. The reason for this is that these stocks have touched their 52-week low of yesterday.