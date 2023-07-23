He July 23 is World Whale and Dolphin Day.a date set by the International Whaling Commission (IWC) in 1986 in order to raise awareness of the importance of these animals and their need for protection.

The whales and dolphins are cetaceans, a group of marine mammals that also includes sperm whales, killer whales, and dolphins. They are large, intelligent and social animals that play a fundamental role in marine ecosystems.

Whales feed on krill, a small crustacean that is the base of the food chain in the oceans. By eating krill, whales help control the population of these crustaceans and maintain the balance of marine ecosystems.

Whales are also important to the economy of many countries. Whale watching tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry that generates income for coastal communities around the world.

However, whales and dolphins are threatened by a number of factorssuch as hunting, pollution and climate change.

Commercial whaling has been banned since 1986., but some nations, such as Japan, continue to hunt whales for scientific purposes. Pollution from plastics and other waste is another big problem for whales and dolphins.

These animals can become entangled in fishing nets, ingest plastic, or be poisoned by chemicals.

Climate change is also having a negative impact on whales and dolphins. Rising ocean temperatures are causing sea ice to melt, making it difficult for whales to migrate and find food.

He World Whale and Dolphin Day It is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of these animals and their need for protection.

we can help protect whales and dolphins reducing our consumption of plastic, supporting organizations that work for its conservation and participating in whale watching activities responsibly.

Here are some things you can do to help protect whales and dolphins:

Reduce your plastic consumption. Plastic is one of the biggest dangers to whales and dolphins. When you dump garbage into the ocean, it can end up in the stomachs of these animals and cause their death.

Support organizations that work for the conservation of whales and dolphins. There are many organizations that work to protect these animals. You can support their work by making a donation or volunteering.

Participate in whale watching activities responsibly. Whale watching can be a wonderful experience, but it’s important to do it responsibly. Make sure you choose a company that respects whales and dolphins.

Together we can help protect these majestic creatures and secure their future.