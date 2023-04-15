EActually, according to Kerstin Preiwuß, she never intended to write about herself, “to reveal to the world the list of my misfortunes, which I can recite in my mind at any time of the day or night”. Now she has. Because the world, as she says in her new book “Today is in the middle of the night”, is now in the state of emergency in which she, Preiwuß, has always lived. A state of constant fear, always expecting the worst. Is that so?

The book, a kind of memoir, if you want to assign it to a category at all, begins with an accident that was averted: “The bus almost got us.” It is not an everyday situation, but it is not an uncommon one either. Often, and here too, it is said in such moments that “it just went well”. Scenes of this kind usually don’t stick in my head for long, but Preiwuß does, she turns them into a metaphor for her life. She stands for the misfortune that is always lurking and will eventually catch up with you.

The author tries to find reasons for her fear. A rape attempt, deaths of loved ones. A complicated relationship with the biological father, who also dies, which affects Preiwuß, although he never wanted to be a father. Is it these experiences that frighten her? Perhaps. But maybe the fear was just always there: “I was probably born like this, without trust.”

What does fear mean for the state of a society?

The approach that Preiwuß is pursuing with her book sounds promising: can the state of a society be described in terms of one’s own fear, a fear that is so great that one almost wants to call it pathological? After all, that is exactly what memoirs and good autobiographical texts often do: recognizing the relevance of the private to the general public. The fact that this only works to a limited extent in this book is somewhat paradoxical, as it tells of things that everyone actually went through. But it is precisely the passages that deal with a truly collective experience, the lockdown and the corona pandemic, that are the book’s weakest. Why is that? The situation of losing a loved one to an accidental death, visiting a dying cousin in hospice, not all readers will know. And still feel closer to the author while reading. In any case, closer than reading numerous pages about the lockdown.



The cover of Kerstin Preiwuß’ new book

:



Image: Publisher



On the one hand, because we experienced this time ourselves, so we may not be able to get involved with the memories of another person. On the other hand, because much of what Preiwuß describes here seems so far away and no longer particularly important, despite the fact that it is so close in time. The decision as to when to stop the life-prolonging measures that Preiwuß and her mother have to take for their stepfather raises existential questions. The statement that the cloth masks are followed by the FFP-2 masks does not. The observation has chronological relevance, but it tells nothing about us or our current state.