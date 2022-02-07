Mexico City.- For this Tuesday, February 8, the vehicles that must rest in Mexico City and the State of Mexico are those with PINK rubber, with termination 7 and 8, hologram 1 and 2, according to the program Today does not circulate.

The program is valid in Mexico City and in the 18 conurbation municipalities of the State of Mexico, with hours from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

It should be noted that the exempt vehicles are those with the holograms 0 and 00, as well as electric and hybrid vehicles.

Read more: Discover the culture of Armenia with a photo exhibition at Paseo de la Reforma CDMX

Supplementary provisions of the Hoy no Circula program

In addition to what is established in numeral VII of the Program Today does not circulate The following vehicles are exempt from the limitations:

Agricultural tractors.

Machinery dedicated to the construction and mining industries.

Motorcycles.

Vehicles with gross vehicle weight less than or equal to 400 kilograms.

Category I and II hybrid vehicles with gasoline and electric propulsion engines.

Vehicles with vintage and/or classic car registration.

Vehicles with demonstration and/or transfer registration.

Vehicles whose technology prevents the application of the corresponding Official Mexican Standard.

Vehicles that carry Certificate type “Special Programs of Mobile Sources” or “Self-regulation”, which participate in the Environmental Self-regulation Program for diesel vehicles.

Vehicles that carry a Paisano Tourist Pass during the activation of the Paisano Program.

Vehicles that bear the letters of Extension to the Vehicle Verification Period, issued by the Secretary of the Environment of Mexico City.

Vehicles for the private use of workers in the health sector in all its specialties, paramedical, administrative and support. In this case, they may carry the health symbol stamped and signed by their workplace, until the conclusion of the Health Emergency. Whoever misuses this provision will be sanctioned.

Why is Hoy No Circula applied?

The Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) applies the program Today does not circulate in order to contribute to better air quality.

In the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, which includes the 16 municipalities of Mexico City and in 18 conurbation municipalities of the State of Mexico (Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalneplantla de Baz, Tultitlán and Valle de Chalco).

Read more: Elements of the SCC arrest a man in Azcapotzalco for shooting a couple