President Lenín Moreno decreed a state of exception in 16 of the 24 provinces of Ecuador until May 20, a few days before the change of roles in the presidency. Guillermo Lasso will be sworn in on May 24. Therefore, the ‘Hoy No circula’ plan will also be in effect until May 20.

What will the measurement be like this week?

The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) and President Lenín Moreno decreed a state of exception in 16 provinces of Ecuador due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. In these areas, the curfew is imposed from Friday at 8:00 p.m. to Monday 5:00 a.m. The mobility will be free of movement from Monday to Thursday from 05:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and from Friday 8:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. on Monday a curfew begins without interruption.

Motorcycles are also obliged to respect the ‘Not circulating today’ plan and will follow the same system as automobiles, that is, they are governed from the last digit of the license plate. This measure does not apply in the valleys of Tumbaco and de los Chillos, is only valid in the urban area of ​​the capital.

The safe conducts will not be valid and new ones will no longer be issued while the state of exception is in force. But there are exceptions: medical appointments, tourism, vehicle transfer and airport transportation. People with economic activity with active RUC may request up to two types of document. In the case of non-compliance, the authorities will sanction with 50% of the Unified Basic Salary, about 200 dollars.