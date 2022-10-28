Back after a two-week vacation, I resume my beloved column precisely on the date chosen to celebrate the most festive drink there is, champagne. I apologize to the French and the purists for the Brazilianized spelling. I follow here, as in every magazine DINHEIRO, the standard established by the Brazilian Academy of Letters in the Orthographic Vocabulary of the Portuguese Language, according to which gin is gin, whiskey is whiskey, vodka is vodka and champagne is champagne. After all, we don’t call wine a vin or beer a bière, oui?

Before suggesting two labels with very different profiles and prices as options to toast this October 28th (also Saint Judas Tadeu’s day), I want to give a special thanks to the friends who welcomed me with affection and many glasses of wine in the visits I made recently to wineries in Mendoza, Argentina. Articles about what I saw and tasted there will come in due course, here or in the print edition of DINHEIRO.

For now, my thanks for the attention and welcome Merlene Daguerre Rezk, head of marketing at Susana Balbo Wines; Mercedes Labat, from Catena’s hospitality department; Eleonora Ridi and José Alberto Zuccardi, from Bodega Zuccardi; Gustavo Bauzá, winemaker at Casa de Uco; Pablo Bustos, from Viña Cobos; and Mateus Turner, from Moët Hennessy, who, despite being warned at the last minute, fit in a visit to Terrazas de los Andes.

Now, back to the champagnes. For those who can pay almost R$ 800 for a bottle, it is worth considering the Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs (R$ 759.90). Made only with the Chardonnay grape, it has a pale gold color with greenish reflections and excellent perlage (with that fine string of bubbles that runs through the glass from bottom to top). The aroma combines lemon, pear and ginger. On the palate it is mineral and soft. A classic style that represents the tradition and elegance of Maison Perrier-Jouët.

Much more affordable (the suggested price is R$329.90), the GH Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé blends the trio of grapes characteristic of the Champagne region: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier. The bottle, with a long and thin neck, was specially designed to accentuate the citrus and fruity aromas of this drink with an intense color and refreshing flavor.

I take the opportunity to leave here a tip for everyone who likes sparkling wine. Sparkling Festival 2022 is coming, organized by Casa Vitis, in three capital cities: São Paulo (November 5th and 6th, at Casa de Cultura do Parque); Rio de Janeiro (18th and 19th, at the Jockey Club); and in Brasília (December 3 and 4, at the Brasília Museum of Art). More information and tickets at sparklingfestival.com.br.