This Thursday (2) is the National Kombi day. The date was chosen because as of September 2, 1957 the model began to be effectively produced in Brazil, at Fábrica Anchieta, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), with 50% of national components.

The Kombi was the first vehicle manufactured by Volkswagen do Brasil, even before the Volkswagen Beetle, in addition to being the first made by the company outside Germany.

+ GDSolar closes partnership with Volkswagen Trucks and Buses for electric vehicles

+ Classic car auctions have Kombi, Volkswagen Beetle and F 600

The Brazilian version had the same four-cylinder opposed engine (“boxer”) of 1,200 cm³ air-cooled, but with a power of 30 hp.

Where does the name come from?

The name Kombi is an abbreviation that was adopted in Brazil for the German term “Kombinationsfahrzeug”, which in Portuguese means “combined vehicle” or “combination of space for cargo and ride”, according to Volkswagen.

Restyled in 1975

In 1975, the Kombi was restyled and also had its engine displacement increased to 1,600 cm³. The gross power was 58 hp. Three years later, this 1.6l engine gained double carburetion, which increased its gross power to 65 hp.

1.6 diesel engine

The 1.6la diesel engine was introduced in 1981, as was the dual cab option. In 1982, the ethanol-powered version of the 1.6l engine was introduced, with a power of 56 hp.

Kombi Carat

In 1997 came the Kombi Carat, which presented solutions such as a higher roof (which was adopted throughout the line), a sliding side door and the absence of a partition wall behind the front seat.

End of line in Brazil

The Kombi was manufactured until August 2013. To celebrate its farewell, the special version “Last Edition” was launched, with 1,200 units produced.

Rare model at auction

It is possible to find many Kombi models in the country with purchase opportunities. One of these rare ones will be auctioned on September 11th by Sodré Santoro.

The vehicle is from the year 1995, with end plate 0 and has 59,088 km covered. The Kombi’s current bid is at R$17,500. It is possible to bid on this link.

