Today, the country is witnessing the longest day of this year, which reaches 13 hours and 39 minutes, which began with sunrise at 5:35 in the morning, and continues until sunset at 19:14, marking the official start of the summer in the country and a half. The northern hemisphere, which witnesses the apparent perpendicularity of the sun on the Tropic of Cancer.

The National Center of Meteorology told “Emirates Today” that there are 4 main features that characterize the summer season in the country, which are “high temperatures, the formation of cumulus clouds that sometimes lead to rain, increased winds laden with dust and dust, which lead to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility, in addition to Increasing the feeling or feeling of humidity, despite the fact that the humidity in the air during the month of June is lower compared to the previous month,” stressing that the noticeable rise in temperatures in most regions, a feature that began to be felt from the middle of last May, as temperatures sometimes reached over The state during the last period to 50 degrees Celsius, which means that the weather has become hot.

The center stated that the decline in the impact of the Siberian air altitude on the country, in contrast to the extension of the influence of the seasonal Indian depression on the country from the east during most of the month, has the greatest impact on the weather in the country, especially with regard to the increase in the feeling of humidity, and quantities of clouds sometimes appear in some areas. With the possibility of cumulus clouds forming on the eastern mountains, while the chances of cumulus clouds forming increase during the month, and it may be interspersed with rain, such as the one witnessed in the city of Al Ain the day before yesterday, which came as a result of the confluence of an air depression with the seasonal India depression in the Hajar mountain ranges in the east of the country. It led to the formation of cumulus clouds over the eastern region, and with the deepening of the depression formed extensions that caused rain.



