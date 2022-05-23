Just a short PSA for those who still use their 3DS and Wii U family of systems – today is the last day you can use a credit card to add funds to your account.
On Nintendo’s Customer Support page regarding the upcoming closure of the Wii U and 3DS eshops to new purchases, it states: “As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.”
Eurogamer checked earlier, and at the time of writing you could still add funds with a credit card through a Nintendo account, so you have time to get yourself topped up if this is your preferred method.
Meanwhile, from 29th August, users will no longer be able to use a Nintendo eshop card to add funds to their accounts on the Nintendo eshop for the Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS systems.
After this time, however, you will still be able to redeem download codes. This will be possible up until “late March 2023”. After that, I guess we all say our final goodbyes.
