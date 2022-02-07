As we were told in November of last year, today is the last day to purchase a digital copy of Jump Force in any of the stores PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo or PC before it disappears forever. bandai namco will be withdrawing it from digital platforms, so starting tomorrow, you will only be able to acquire it in physical format.

Jump Force will disappear from digital stores todayFebruary 7, at 7PM Central Mexico time, so you still have time to buy this game before it is permanently removed. In addition to the title, all of its DLC and premium currency will also be removed.

The game will remain playable both online and offline until on August 24 and 25 this year, when the servers will be deactivated over the course of those two days. You will subsequently lose access to multiplayer lobbies and online events, clan functionality, news and leaderboards, and ranked matches. Once this is done, you will only have access to the offline content and all the DLC that you have previously purchased.

Publisher’s note: I wanted to give Jump Forece a try, but this is a game that I never ended up liking. Yes, the graphics and character movements looked incredible, but compared to other titles within the genre, Jump Force felt extremely simple and without much depth.

Via: VGC