Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The Salvador Alvarado Roads and Transportation Delegate, Ciriaco Vargas Bojorquezannounced that today is his last day in charge of the dependencyfor which he thanked for having been taken into account to occupy the position and pointed out that he does not know who will come to take his place, as well as when the swearing-in of the new delegate will take place.

“I want to thank whoever gave me the opportunity to attend this Delegation, the former governor and the new authorities for having put up with me for about three months, I was almost going to complete a year at the head of the Delegation, I am happy , fortunately I found a staff of great quality of human beings, honest, hard-working, humble, attentive, so that the taxpayer always leaves happy, that was the idea and that was the responsibility that I assumed, I leave happy with the carriers, with the drivers, with the inspectors who did their job 100 percent,” he said.

The official said that he was going to leave with his head held high because his work speaks for him and he trusts that he will not leave pending issues in the Delegation after his departure, for which he expressed that he hoped some audit would be done to make him happier, “I am happy with the municipal president, who at the time I occupied it, responded immediately, to a server and to the transporters, thanks for the quick response so that the transporters had their streets scraped on the truck routes, thanks to the new authorities because they responded quickly what I occupied in the Delegation, I leave grateful to the people who trusted me to carry this out”.

Read more: No reports of medical negligence have been filed in Salvador Alvarado

Vargas Bojórquez stated that fortunately they fulfilled the work 99 percent, but clarified that in the cases that did not happen, it was due to the lack of some document, and ended by saying that he hopes that a person will arrive with the conviction of being a good public servant, with humility and respect towards the taxpayer.