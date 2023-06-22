Home page World

The heat has only just arrived in Austria and the hottest day of the year could already be here. An enormous drop in temperature follows.

Vienna – The first heat wave this summer has spread across Austria. According to the weather portal, the warmest day of this year in the Alpine nation could already be reached on the second official meteorological summer day wetter.at had previously reported. But soon a temperature drop is to follow, which is looking for its equal. There is also a risk of severe storms.

Nationwide heat wave: Austria reaches the warmest day of the year

According to this, the heat record for 2023 in Austria could have been broken on Thursday (June 22) with 36 degrees in Innsbruck. Across the country, temperatures have risen to at least 32 degrees during the day, and in many places even to 34 to 35 degrees. The reason for the enormous heat is the high pressure area “Antoinette”, which has been driving hot air from the south towards Austria for days.

And the heat over Austria will remain for the time being in the coming days. However, the high temperatures would lead to severe storms as early as Thursday afternoon in the evening hours, which is why Friday could be significantly cooler at around 19 to 23 degrees. Temperatures are then expected to rise again nationwide to 24 to 32 degrees for the next seven days.

Weather in Austria: After the heat, the storm follows

A cold front coming from the west was announced for Thursday evening, which could cause severe thunderstorms and storms, especially over the main Alpine ridge and north of it. Storms are only less likely to be expected in Burgendland and in the Vienna region. According to the experts at wetter.at there should be “chicken egg hail” on Friday night, i.e. hailstones the size of eggs. Severe storms had already occurred in Austria on Wednesday. In Germany, the heat has already been interrupted by isolated thunderstorms, and further storms with tornadoes are expected.

Austria expects a temperature drop of more than 20 degrees in two weeks

The heat wave in Austria seems to be of limited duration anyway. Because already in a week it should according to predictions from wetter.at become significantly colder again. Accordingly, only seven days after what is probably the warmest day of the year, the temperatures should drop to 21 degrees. In two weeks – as of now – temperatures of just 15 degrees are to be expected – more than 20 degrees difference to the current heat wave.

However, summer should not be over in Austria yet. Although the meteorologists would not expect another heat wave of this size this year, individual days could set further records this year. “Since the late 1990s, 35 degrees has been reached in Austria every one to two years in June,” explained climatologist Alexander Orlik from GeoSphere Austria wetter.at. “It used to be much less common. From the 1950s to the mid-1990s, that happened on average every five years.”