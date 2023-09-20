More links are coming to the process against the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, warned prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñónez. For that reason, she considers that it is Jesús Madueña Molina who should say how he feels being a rector and carrying out criminal proceedings against him. Months ago the prosecutor had reported that At least 7 investigation files were going to be initiated against Madueña Molinaand from what has been reported, the investigations are serious and that every day the discrepancies between the State Government and the University are going to worsen.

Estrada or Gámez, while some citizens laugh and They take it in a relaxed way that Jesús Estrada Ferreiro can return to the mayor’s office, there are many who are worried that he could do so and that it will reverse all the achievements that have been achieved under Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil. Furthermore, they consider that if Estrada He already had a despotic attitude with some workers and certain sectors, this may get worse upon return.

Many citizens have already sent messages of support to Gámez, who assures that if he has to leave his position he will do so, because cycles are closing. In his case, after having the information that Estrada Ferreiro could return, he has remained calm and has a clear conscience and clear accounts, so leaving the mayor’s office is something that does not keep him up at night. The coin is tossed as to whether Estrada or Gámez will be dispatching at the mayor’s office on Thursday, there are citizens with their nerves on edge.

And about the possibility that the Morenista Jesús Estrada Ferreiro returns to the municipal presidency of Culiacán, there are many who, since yesterday, were getting ready to watch the plenary session of the Electoral Court live, in which they will analyze the legal situation of the Morenista and define whether the law assists him in the right to rejoin the municipal presidency. It must be remembered that Judge Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón will propose the reinstatement of the position for which Estrada Ferreiro was elected in the last municipal consultation. He states that the Morenista’s rights to the presumption of innocence have been violated by treating him like a condemned man. Two legal proceedings are pending against Estrada Ferreiro: one for the alleged crime of discrimination against police widows, and another for the possibly irregular purchase of garbage collection trucks.

A whole controversy broke out yesterday afternoon in Culiacán, after it emerged the suspension of the Casa María restaurant, owned by the state leader of the Sinaloense Party. Coepriss would have suspended the kitchen area of ​​the business after finding alleged failures, among them, that the work staff does not have proof of training in good hygiene practices, lack of guarantees in the purification of water, and other observations that the Coepriss staff would have already done it, without it being resolved. At night the business wore a tarp declaring the business a victim of abuse of power and political persecution.

