Today is the deadline to deposit the vote by mail in the post offices. The Central Electoral Board (JEC), for the moment, has not extended the deadline any further (I am already extending it by one day), despite the unprecedented nature of these General Elections, in the middle of summer and with hundreds of thousands of Spaniards away from their usual homes.

Of the 2,622,808 voters who claimed to vote by mail, 280,378 early Wednesday morning had still not collected the electoral documentation from the offices, after the postmen failed to locate them at the addresses designated for them on two occasions, as required by law. According to estimates from various sources, about 470,000 of those 2.6 postal vote applicants had still not registered their ballots 48 hours before the deadline. However, this data is not official and it will not be known exactly how many people have been left without voting by mail until the public entity announces it once the deadline has expired.

Be that as it may – and while waiting for the 13 members of the JEC to meet again to study the new requests for extension of the deadline – voters who between May 30 and July 13 asked to exercise their right to vote in advance have a maximum deadline of 10:00 p.m. this Thursday to approach some of the 654 of the 2,389 Post Offices that, exceptionally, will remain open during extended hours until night and whose location can be consulted on the web www.correos.es.

In the rest of the offices, which will maintain the extended hours that have been applied since July 13, voters will be able to pick up the electoral pack if at the time they were not at home when the postman dropped it off, and simultaneously make their right to vote effective.

“In all cases, if in any office there are people waiting to be attended when the closing time arrives, all citizens will continue to be attended to until the last vote by mail is deposited,” the public entity guaranteed on Wednesday in a note.

Problems notifying



Various Post Office officials, who hope that the number of people who still do not have the documentation in their possession or who have not voted despite having the ballots in their possession will have dropped significantly between Wednesday and Thursday, agree that the problem, in most cases, is that the applicants marked as the place of delivery the residence (vacation or permanent) where they estimated the postmen would arrive, but the notifications have been made when they have already gone to their vacation places or before arriving there. .

Also – they explained from the public entity – some problems have been detected in the delivery in the summer resorts, where the tourists are unknown to the neighbors and their names do not appear in the mailboxes where the notice could be left.

In any case, on Tuesday night Correos had already sent 100% of the documentation for the more than 2.6 million postcards requested, a record number for any electoral appointment in Spain.