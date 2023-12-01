Murder of Giulia Cecchettin, today the autopsy on the body of the 22 year old and the new meeting of the prosecutor with Filippo Turetta

For the crime of Giulia Cecchettin, this is a really important day, since the autopsy on the 22-year-old’s body is scheduled and also the new interrogation for her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The latter is now in the prison of Verona.

Just a few days ago, the boy met the Gip and in this conversation, he confirmed the confession made by him in Germany, at the time of his arrest. However, he then chose to do not answer to the questions.

Today could be the decisive day, because in the forensic medicine institute of the Padua hospital, the forensic doctor together with the parties’ consultants will have to carry out the autopsy on Giulia’s body.

From this exam they will have to understand when he lost his life, as well as the weapon used by Filippo Turetta. At first the news emerged that Giulia died due to one hemorrhagic shock.

In the same extra hours, the prosecutor who is dealing with the case, chose to go to the prison for encounter Filippo Turetta again. Unlike the other meeting with the investigating judge, on this occasion the 22-year-old will be able to give news explanations.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin, committed by Filippo Turetta

The two ex-boyfriends since the evening of November 11th, after going out to go to the mall, but they have not never returned home. The alarmed father filed a complaint the next day disappearance of his daughter.

However, it is only in the late morning of Saturday 18 November, that the police found the body of the 22-year-old near the Barcis lake. Unfortunately Giulia lost her life due to beatings and approximately 26 blows that her ex-boyfriend inflicted on her.

Filippo Turetta, on the other hand, began a breakaway which ended there evening of that same day, in Germany. He was stopped on the motorway leading to Leipzig, without gas. Only on Saturday 15 November did he return to Italy and now finds himself locked up in the prison in Verona.