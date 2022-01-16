Two of the greatest singers of Brazilian music will be remembered in the week that starts today: on the 19th, it will be 40 years without Elis Regina. On the 22nd, it will be 45 years since Maysa’s death.

Elis Regina, born in 1945, revolutionized music and left her beautiful voice marked in bossa nova, MPB and many other musical genres. Always very political, Elis is the interpreter of numerous hits, including March waters, with Tom Jobim, Like our parents and The drunk and the tightrope walker.

Elis was greatly inspired by the radio singers of her time and began her career in her teens. However, it was in the great music festivals of the 1960s, broadcast on television, that she showed the range of her voice and her drama while singing. His gesture, while performing, is a striking feature of his performances. (watch excerpts from a performance by Elis Regina on stage at Canecão, from the series Antologia MPB, produced by TVE in 1988 and recovered by Recordar é TV, from TV Brazil):

Nicknamed Pimentinha, Elis came to have an international projection: she was compared to Ella Fitzgerald, the singer who was immortalized by the power of her voice. There were four million records sold in 18 years of career. Elis Regina died at the height of her career, in 1982, at the age of 36, a victim of cardiac arrest after consuming alcohol, drugs and medication. She left three children and a legion of admirers.

Elis Regina – National Archives – Photo: National Collection/Archive

Elis and her work are present in several programs and contents of Brazil Communication Company. starting with this list of 17 facts about the singer, created in 2014, when she would have turned 70. Among them, the fact that “Elis was disapproved by Tom Jobim, in 1964, during the auditions for the album poor rich girl, on the grounds that she was still too provincial. Exactly ten years later, they recorded the album together Elis & Tom, historical record of MPB” (check out the full list).

And straight from the files of National Radio, listen again to a rare interview given by Elis to the station, in July 1979, commenting track by track of her album This woman. The conversation, which lasted more than an hour, was retrieved from the station’s collection and published in 2013:

It’s the On the Trail of History, gives national radio, dedicated two episodes to Elis Regina: the first, which aired in 2017, on the occasion of the singer’s 72nd birthday, interviewed biographer Julio Maria, author of the book Nothing will be like before. The writer details traits of the gaúcha’s unique talent, her relationships and her explosive temper. Throughout the program, you hear Elis performing five songs: Baby face, Fascination, Behind the door, The drunk and the tightrope walker and Nothing will be the same. Listen up:

The second, shown in March 2021, visits the memories of music producer João Marcello Bôscoli, son of singer Elis Regina and author of the book Elis and me: 11 years, 6 months and 19 days with my mother. Bôscoli shared his memories of Elis – such as when, for example, he discovered that she was famous – and other childhood memories of the iconic figure who was his mother:

Maysa

It is also time to remember another great artist of Brazilian music. On January 22, 1977 – 45 years ago – the singer Maysa died. She, who dates from June 6, 1936, was also marked by her voice and her unforgettable look. Maysa was successful in the 1950s and 1960s, through songs that often spoke of love, but also of pain.

Maysa is always remembered for her interpretation of songs like my world fell, i know i will love you, by Vinícius de Moraes, and The little boat. Furthermore, she traveled to the United States to record music and do a season of concerts. However, the singer also faced many personal problems, including depression, which led her to isolate herself on a beach in Maricá at a certain point in her life. Maysa was involved in a car accident, and passed away at just 40 years old.

THE remember is TV, gives TV Brazil, traveled back in time to look at Maysa’s sound romanticism. The program rescued the Maysa special (1974), from the former TVE. The singer, here, opens her heart along with her fellow composers.

Also on January 22, the politician and former governor of Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro, Leonel Brizola, would have turned 100. He died of a heart attack in June 2004 at the age of 82. Brizola was state deputy, mayor of Porto Alegre, federal deputy and governor of the states of Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. He was also a presidential candidate in 1989 and 1994, and was exiled during the military dictatorship for 15 years.

Brizola has always been a supporter of the labor model, exercising it for many years in the PTB, through the ideals of Getúlio Vargas, and later in the Partido Democrático Trabalhista, which he founded. The program from there to here, gives TV Brazil, told a little about the story of the gaucho politician, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of his birth:

cheese day

On January 20th, Cheese Day is celebrated. The date was chosen to celebrate and honor this food that has been on our palate for as long as we can imagine. It is estimated that cheese, made from the coagulation of mammalian milk, was already produced even before the rise of the Roman Empire. With a somewhat uncertain origin, what matters is that he is present at the table of Brazilians, with more and more diversifications. In Brazil, the production of artisanal cheeses grows progressively, with attention to the Minas Gerais market.

Artisanal cheese, Canastra cheese – Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

At the National Agro, gives TV Brazil, it was shown how artisanal cheeses are aged. In addition, take the opportunity to see how it works and how tourism can be done in these producing farms:

National Day Against Religious Intolerance

On January 21, the National Day to Combat Religious Intolerance is celebrated. The date was instituted to promote the union between all faiths. In addition, respect for the religion of the other is something that this date comes to remember, in addition to the freedom to exercise faith as well. In 2017, the Reporting Paths discussed religious intolerance in the country, and brought examples of religious syncretism, present in the country’s culture since colonial times. Watch:

To get to know some of the religions practiced in the country, the TV Brasil Play makes the series available I put faith, which presents the season’s beliefs – Candomblé, Judaism, Islam, Catholicism, Taoism, Pentecostalism, Santo Daime, Hare Krishna Hinduism, Lutheran Protestantism, Umbanda, Wiccan paganism, Buddhism and Spiritism – from the personal experience of believers, and accounts of religious representatives (click to watch).

Check the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:

January 16 to 22, 2022 16 Death of Minas Gerais singer Cármina Allegretti, Carminha Mascarenhas (10 years old) – in 1955, she was elected, along with Silvinha Telles, as revelation singer of the year, and hired to be part of the cast of National Radio, debuting on the broadcaster in the program Nothing but two minutes 17 Announcement of the first iPhone model by Steve Jobs (15 years old) 18 Birth of Piauí jurist Evandro Lins e Silva (110 years old) Death of São Paulo politician Celso Daniel (20 years old) Decree No. 4,494 of January 18, 1922 determines that the foundation stone of the federal capital be laid on the Goyaz plateau (100 years) Guanabara Bay State Day – determined by Law nº 3.616/2001, certainly to remember the date of the leak of an underwater tube, which resulted in a huge oil slick Birth of the Brazilian physician, writer, poet and translator Carlos Alberto Nunes (125 years old) – translated Shakespeare’s complete theater, the aeneid of Virgil, the Iliad and the Odyssey of Homer and all of Plato’s dialogues 19 Death of Rio Grande do Sul singer Elis Regina (40 years old) 20 National Day of the Traditional Midwife cheese day Saint Sebastian’s Day, patron saint of the city of Rio de Janeiro – municipal holiday 21 National Day Against Religious Intolerance 22 Birth of Rio Grande do Sul politician Leonel Brizola (100 years old) Death of singer Maysa Figueira Monjardim (45 years old) Birth of the Austrian Archduchess and Empress Consort of the Empire of Brazil, Maria Leopoldina (225 years old) Program launch Blim Blem Blom, at Radio MEC (11 years old) – created and produced by Tim Rescala, with the intention of introducing classical music, its composers and elements to children’s audiences

*with supervision by Nathália Mendes

