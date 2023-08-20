Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2023 – 7:20 am

Hoje é Dia opens the week with a very special highlight dedicated to the Week for Persons with Intellectual and Multiple Disabilities, which runs from August 21st to 27th. Law nº 13.583/17 instituted the week with the objective of developing actions to raise awareness in society as a whole about the specific needs of this public and to combat prejudice and discrimination.

According to the Ministry of Health, people with intellectual or cognitive disabilities tend to have difficulties from solving problems to carrying out daily activities. People with multiple disabilities are affected in two or more areas, such as those with mental and physical disabilities, for example. In 2021, the program Alô Fronteira, from Rádio Nacional do Alto Solimões spoke to the psychologist Ozéias Souza de Oliveira who spoke about the work of the Integrated Center for Special and Inclusive Education, in Tabatinga – AM. Follow the interview:

In 2020, during the pandemic, TV Brasil spoke about the importance of awareness week:

Folklore

Another highlight of the week is National Folklore Day. The origin of the word comes from the junction of the terms, in English, folk (people) and lore (knowledge) and covers the most diverse forms of cultural manifestations of a people such as: legends, songs, dances, handicrafts, festivals and dialects. The word folk-lore was first published in an article by the English archaeologist William John Thoms, on August 22, 1846. To honor the scholar and the pioneering use of the term, August 22 came to be considered Folklore Day.

In Brazil, it was only in 1965 that a law was enacted making the date official as National Folklore Day. Around here, we have several cultural manifestations that are part of the Brazilian folk universe. In the characters we have Saci Pererê, Curupira, Sereia Iara, Boto. As for parties, we have our world-renowned Carnaval, Cavalhadas and Festas Juninas. These are just a few examples of the vast universe of cultural elements in Brazil. In 2019, Radioagência Nacional brought other details about Brazilian Folklore, in História Hoje. Check out:

In the same year, the program Nacional Jovem, from Rádio Nacional da Amazônia, honored the date and brought tales and legends from the North Region. And, on TV Brasil, the Sem Censura program brought a master from the Tapajós region, north of Pará with a lot of carimbó and Brazilian rhythms.

Palmares Foundation

In 2023, on August 22nd, the 35th anniversary of the creation of the Foundation will be celebrated, the first public institution dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Afro-Brazilian art and culture. In April, TV Brasil showed the return of the institution’s old logo, the Ax of Xangô. Present at the occasion were President João Jorge, who took office in April, and the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes.

Day Soldier

The 25th of August, when the Day of the Soldier is celebrated, is also the birth day of Marechal Luís Alves de Lima e Silva, the Duke of Caxias, patron of the Brazilian Army who became known as the “peacemaker” after suffocating several rebellions against the Empire.

In 2017 the framework History Today honored three soldiers of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force.

Dori Caymmi

Son of Dorival Caymmi and brother of singer Nana Caymmi and flutist, singer and composer Danilo Caymmi, Dori as he is called, turns 80 on August 26th. In addition to being a singer, the musician participated in the production, arrangements and composition of many hits in Brazilian popular music. Two of his cds were nominated for a Grammy, in addition to having won two Latin Grammies, for best samba cd “Para Caymmi 90 Anos” and for best Brazilian song “Saudade de Amar”, in partnership with Paulo César Pinheiro. One of his important works was the musical direction of the series “Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo” where he contributed with arrangements and compositions.

In 2014, when her father would have turned 100, Dori Caymmi spoke about him on the program Caminhos da Reportagem, on TV Brasil. Watch:

In 2018, the program Armazém Cultural, from Rádio MEC interviewed Dori Caymmi to talk about the recently released CD “Edu, Dori e Marcos” which celebrated the friendship of more than 50 years between Edu Lobo, Dori and Marcos Valle. Click and listen to the interview in the player:

Check out the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:

