Hoje é Dia opens the week with a very special highlight dedicated to the Week for Persons with Intellectual and Multiple Disabilities, which runs from August 21st to 27th. Law nº 13.583/17 instituted the week with the objective of developing actions to raise awareness in society as a whole about the specific needs of this public and to combat prejudice and discrimination.
According to the Ministry of Health, people with intellectual or cognitive disabilities tend to have difficulties from solving problems to carrying out daily activities. People with multiple disabilities are affected in two or more areas, such as those with mental and physical disabilities, for example. In 2021, the program Alô Fronteira, from Rádio Nacional do Alto Solimões spoke to the psychologist Ozéias Souza de Oliveira who spoke about the work of the Integrated Center for Special and Inclusive Education, in Tabatinga – AM. Follow the interview:
In 2020, during the pandemic, TV Brasil spoke about the importance of awareness week:
Folklore
Another highlight of the week is National Folklore Day. The origin of the word comes from the junction of the terms, in English, folk (people) and lore (knowledge) and covers the most diverse forms of cultural manifestations of a people such as: legends, songs, dances, handicrafts, festivals and dialects. The word folk-lore was first published in an article by the English archaeologist William John Thoms, on August 22, 1846. To honor the scholar and the pioneering use of the term, August 22 came to be considered Folklore Day.
In Brazil, it was only in 1965 that a law was enacted making the date official as National Folklore Day. Around here, we have several cultural manifestations that are part of the Brazilian folk universe. In the characters we have Saci Pererê, Curupira, Sereia Iara, Boto. As for parties, we have our world-renowned Carnaval, Cavalhadas and Festas Juninas. These are just a few examples of the vast universe of cultural elements in Brazil. In 2019, Radioagência Nacional brought other details about Brazilian Folklore, in História Hoje. Check out:
In the same year, the program Nacional Jovem, from Rádio Nacional da Amazônia, honored the date and brought tales and legends from the North Region. And, on TV Brasil, the Sem Censura program brought a master from the Tapajós region, north of Pará with a lot of carimbó and Brazilian rhythms.
Palmares Foundation
In 2023, on August 22nd, the 35th anniversary of the creation of the Foundation will be celebrated, the first public institution dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Afro-Brazilian art and culture. In April, TV Brasil showed the return of the institution’s old logo, the Ax of Xangô. Present at the occasion were President João Jorge, who took office in April, and the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes.
Day Soldier
The 25th of August, when the Day of the Soldier is celebrated, is also the birth day of Marechal Luís Alves de Lima e Silva, the Duke of Caxias, patron of the Brazilian Army who became known as the “peacemaker” after suffocating several rebellions against the Empire.
In 2017 the framework History Today honored three soldiers of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force.
Dori Caymmi
Son of Dorival Caymmi and brother of singer Nana Caymmi and flutist, singer and composer Danilo Caymmi, Dori as he is called, turns 80 on August 26th. In addition to being a singer, the musician participated in the production, arrangements and composition of many hits in Brazilian popular music. Two of his cds were nominated for a Grammy, in addition to having won two Latin Grammies, for best samba cd “Para Caymmi 90 Anos” and for best Brazilian song “Saudade de Amar”, in partnership with Paulo César Pinheiro. One of his important works was the musical direction of the series “Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo” where he contributed with arrangements and compositions.
In 2014, when her father would have turned 100, Dori Caymmi spoke about him on the program Caminhos da Reportagem, on TV Brasil. Watch:
In 2018, the program Armazém Cultural, from Rádio MEC interviewed Dori Caymmi to talk about the recently released CD “Edu, Dori e Marcos” which celebrated the friendship of more than 50 years between Edu Lobo, Dori and Marcos Valle. Click and listen to the interview in the player:
Check out the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:
August 20th to 26th, 2023
20
Death of composer and singer from Maranhão Cristóvão Alô Brasil (25 years old) – important figure of traditional groups such as the Fuzileiros da Fuzarca block, the Turma do Quinto and Jazz Iraquitã
Birth of the composer and singer of bumba meu boi from São José Ribamar, João Costa Reis, João Chiador (85 years old)
British musician, singer, and songwriter Robert Plant (75 years old) – lead singer of the rock band Led Zeppelin
Premiere of the opera “Maria Golovin” by Gian Carlo Menotti – first performance at the International Exposition Pavilion Theater at Expo ’58 in Brussels (65 years)
Maria Quitéria is decorated with the Order of the Cross by Emperor D. Pedro I for her participation in the War of Independence (200 years)
21
Death of Bahian military Maria Quitéria de Jesus Medeiros (170 years old) – heroine of the War of Independence. She was the first woman to be recognized for enlisting in a military unit of the Brazilian Armed Forces and the first woman to enter combat for Brazil, in 1823.
Beginning of the National Week for People with Intellectual and Multiple Disabilities
22
Birth of composer and instrumentalist from Minas Gerais Francisco Mário de Souza, better known as Chico Mário (75 years old) – brother of cartoonist Henfil and sociologist Betinho
Death of poet, chronicler and civil engineer from São Paulo Alexandre Ribeiro Marcondes Machado, Juó Bananére (90 years old)
Birth of French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson (115 years old)
Creation of the Palmares Cultural Foundation (35 years old) – the first public institution dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Afro-Brazilian art and culture
National Folklore Day
23
Death of poet and writer from São Paulo Menotti del Picchia (35 years old)
Death of Fluminense singer Vicente Celestino (55 years old)
International Day Against Injustice
International Day to Remember the Slave Trade and its Abolition – commemoration instituted by UNESCO in Resolution No. 29 C/40 of 1998, to mark the date of the “Cayman Forest Event”, the beginning of the Haitian slave revolt on the island of Santo Domingo in 1791, important event in support of the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade
24
Death of actor and director from Rio de Janeiro João Caetano (160 years old) – important character in the professionalization of theater in Brazil
25
Birth of the Rio de Janeiro military and politician Luiz Alves de Lima, the Duque of Caxias (220 years old) – patron of the Brazilian Army
Inauguration of the Rio – Petrópolis highway, by the then President of the Republic Washington Luís (95 years old)
Soldier’s Day – the date honors the birth day of Luís Alves de Lima e Silva, the Duke of Caxias, patron of the Brazilian Army who became known as “the peacemaker” after quelling many rebellions against the Empire
26
Birth of the singer and composer from Maranhão Santa Cruz (65 years old) – recognized name of reggae from Maranhão
Birth of French chemist Antoine Laurent de Lavoisier (280 years old) – considered the father of modern chemistry
Death of Fluminense soccer player and coach Moisés Matias de Andrade (15 years old)
Birth of Fluminense singer and composer Dori Caymmi (80 years old)
Birth of the sociologist, teacher and writer from São Paulo Maria Isaura Pereira de Queiroz (105 years old) – she was awarded the Jabuti Prize 1967
