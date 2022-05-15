Two events in 1987, with a character of awareness and struggle, ensured an official date for reflection on mental health. This is one of the main themes of Today is the day From this week.

Those events helped to mature among professionals in the field that it was necessary to turn the page on all types of violations that occurred in asylums against patients with psychiatric disorders. That year, between June 25th and 28th, the 1st National Conference on Mental Health (check here final report) it celebrated the proximity of a new Constitution and proposed humanization policies in the treatment of patients. “The definition of a person as ‘dangerous’ should not have the character of a definitive judgment. Its elaboration must be subordinated to the objectives of a democratic, fair, egalitarian society capable of guaranteeing fundamental human rights”, pointed out the document.

Also in 1987, between December 3rd and 6th, the city of Bauru (SP) hosted the 2nd National Congress of Mental Health Workers, where the National Mental Health Movement was created.. “By refusing the role of agent of institutionalized exclusion and violence, which disrespect the minimum rights of the human person, we inaugurate a new commitment”, pointed to the Letter from Bauru, a document generated at the end of the event.

It was through this congress that the proposal to mark the day May 18th as Anti-Asylum Fight Day. Another milestone occurred in the year 2000, with an anti-asylum law.

Thematics on mental health can be visited in the collection of vehicles of the Brazil Communication Company (EBC), including a series of advances, such as the implementation of Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) in the country. THE Brazil Agency published, in 2020, a interactive map of locations for the care of psychiatric patients.

THE Reporting Paths, gives TV Brazil, also investigated, in 2015, the past of violations, as occurred at Hospital Colônia, in Barbacena (MG). The program was titled “Madness and Freedom”. The unit, created in 1903, became known as the largest asylum in Brazil and where at least 60,000 people lost their lives in a scenario of disrespect for human rights. Watch:

The violence and crimes committed in Barbacena were once again addressed by the TV Brazilin 2017. The program Trail of Letters interviewed journalist Daniela Arbex, who wrote the award-winning book Brazilian Holocaust (2016). She explains how she investigated the topic, interviewed victims and retrieved hard-to-remember stories. Check out:

In the EBC radiosthe program On the Trail of History addressed the evolution of the concept of madness, psychiatric diagnoses and treatments. Listen to the full episode:

art as therapy

The week also reserves another date (the 20th) of a revolutionary milestone for a new form of care for psychiatric patients. 70 years ago, the Museum of Images of the Unconscious, with works produced by people assisted by the team of physician Nise da Silveira from Alagoas, in Rio de Janeiro.

The psychiatrist created in 1946, at the National Psychiatric Center, Rio de Janeiro, the Occupational Therapy Section. As a therapy of care, she encouraged people to produce paintings and models in order for the health team to understand the inner world of patients. “The production of these workshops was so abundant that in 1952 the Museum of Images of the Unconscious was born”, according to the website of the cultural space.

In fact, if there is a consolidation of anti-asylum ideas and human violations, the country owes it to the wisdom of doctor Nise da Silveira. (watch the Mobile Studio program about the history of the doctor here).

The professional opposed the electroshocks and lobotomies performed at the time, and began to invest in art to treat patients, with results recognized by international medicine.

One of your partners on your team it was the nurse Ivone Lara who, after retiring, would also become a consecrated samba singer.

To get to know the immeasurable legacy that Nise left, visitors can visit the Museum of the Unconscious, with works produced by Nise da Silveira’s patients.

Discover the Museum of the Unconscious below

Nise da Silveira’s discoveries result in initiatives and studies to date. The program Long live Mary, gives national radio, for example, he interviewed history teacher Meri Nildes, who works with students inRadio Revolution, in Rio de Janeirowith programs presented by mental health patients.

listen below

museums

In addition to the Museum of the Unconscious, the week has special programs to celebrate history and public heritage. Wednesday is International Museum Day. Therefore, different public spaces will open their doors to celebrate the whole week.

A visit to a museum expands the knowledge of a people. THE TV Brazil maintains a collection of videos about stories and museum structures across the country. Brazil has almost 4 thousand museums with the most diverse approaches such as history, archeology, arts and science.

The program science is everything dealt with the importance of museums as a representation and identification of the history of a people. Check it out below

Identification

Speaking of cultural identification, this Sunday is Latinity Day. Including, Rádio Animada broadcast special content on the topic last year. In the soul of Brazilian art, another icon that must be remembered this year is the musician João da Baiana (hear about the artist at Clube do Vinil), who was born 135 years ago. He is considered as the introducer of the tambourine in samba.

In the field of faith, the 19th of May is also a milestone with the canonization of Mother Paulina. the nun was founder of the Congregation of the Little Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in Nova Trento (SC), in 1895. She was recognized as responsible for the healing of Eluíza Rosa de Souza, a resident of Imbituba, a municipality in the south of Santa Catarina, who survived the complications resulting from the loss of a baby in the seventh month of pregnancy.

Awareness

This week, also, there is a date (the 18th) on a very serious issue, which is remembered throughout the month. National Day to Combat Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Adolescents inspire the May Orange.

The date refers to a crime that occurred in 1973, with an 8-year-old girl, named Araceli, in Vitória (ES). She was kidnapped, raped and cruelly murdered. Her body turned up six days later, charred and her attackers were never punished (learn more about the date).

In an interview with National Radiopsychologist Leila Tardivo says that this type of violence has a devastating effect on children and also explains how to observe signs that they can bring in everyday life, even if it is silenced.



Hear more about the topic above

Why is the world like this…

The 19th celebrates the activity of a professional who seeks to discover mysteries of the world. The Physicist’s Day, on Thursday, was created in honor of the publications of the German Albert Einstein (who, by the way, was in Brazil in 1925) and revolutionized academia with the theory of relativity.

To find out more about what physicists do, the Science at Home program, in a playful and didactic way, it explains, for example, how fire extinguishers and thermal insulators work.

