Between the last days of January and the first days of February, there will be days to talk about cancer and remember events that went down in Brazilian history – such as the 35th anniversary of the National Constituent Assembly. The week also marks the 25th anniversary of the death of singer Chico Science, who left on February 2, 1997. Also at the beginning of the month there is a day dedicated to Iemanjá, and the birthdays of personalities such as Neymar and Shakira.

The eternal mangueboy

It was on the day February 2, 1997, that the singer and songwriter from Pernambuco Francisco de Assis França – better known as Chico Science – died, aged just 30, as a result of a car accident. Initiator of the Mangue Beat movement, the electric Chico Science, with his band Nação Zumbi, had a great rise in a short time of career – a fact that made them participate in world tours in the 1990s.

With very different musical influences, the Mangue Beat movement rescued rhythms typical of Pernambuco culture, in addition to bringing a strong social criticism. In this context, after the movement’s manifesto was written in 1991, the recognition of Nação Zumbi and Chico Science came primarily from abroad, being ignored by most Brazilian radio stations at the time because it was a “regional” song. the memorable record From Mud to Chaos, for example, had worldwide repercussion, with pressings in the United States, Europe and Japan. In 1996, the release of the second album, afrocyberdelia, designed Chico Science & Nação Zumbi definitively for the world.

Five years ago, The History Today brought an episode about the trajectory of Chico Science. Listen up:

The vehicles of Brazil Communication Company (EBC) published special content about Chico Science in 2016, when the Pernambuco native would turn 50. School subjects Chico Science: 50 years, which aired on Brazil Agency, and details who Francisco de Assis França was, his international career and how it influenced his last work in life: the disc afrocyberdelia (commented track by track by the singer himself), as well as details of the Mangue Beat movement manifesto. Listen in full to the radio documentary 50 years from Mud to Chaos, produced by National FM Radio:

Sea Queen

Also this Wednesday, February 2, Brazil celebrates the day of Iemanjá, the queen of the sea. Iemanjá is a female orixá – African deity of the Candomblé and Umbanda religions. The name, of origin in the Yoruba African language, “Yèyé omo ejá”, means “mother whose children are like fish”. He is the orixá of the fresh and salty waters of the Egbá, according to Yoruba tradition. The devotees of Iemanjá usually offer flowers, jewelry, perfume bottles, soaps, mirrors and food to the deity.

See also Tonga faces severe shortage of drinking water - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Devotees celebrated Iemanjá Day in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: – Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil/Arquivo

The program On the Trail of History, gives National Radio, spoke about the Yoruba goddesses, bringing stories of goddesses such as Iemanjá and Oxum, and how these myths reveal the role of women both in Yoruba culture and in contemporary society. Listen up:

world cancer day

February 4th is World Cancer Day. The date was established in 2000, at the initiative of the International Union for Cancer Control (UICC), together with the World Health Organization (WHO). It aims to educate the population about the causes and effects of different types of cancer, and alert governments of all countries to take actions that seek to control cases of the disease, which would prevent the death of countless people.

Cancer is a term used to describe more than a hundred different types of diseases. And the cause of these diseases can be summarized in the multiplication throughout the body of cells without order, which can invade tissues and organs. In this context, tumors are created from the violence of this growth in a certain part of the body. Cancer can be caused by external elements, such as chemicals and radiation, or by internal factors. The first record of the disease in human history is dated to 2500 BC, in ancient Egypt.

Watch the program episode Science is Everything, gives TV Brazil, which presents some of the most common types in Brazil, in addition to forms of prevention and treatment:

The Reporting Paths, also from TV Brazil, presented advances in oncology, which revolutionized the way of treating the disease, in the program The turn against cancer. Watch:

35 years of the Constituent Assembly

On the 1st of February of this year, the 35th anniversary of the installation of the National Constituent Assembly will be completed. She was called up in 1985 by the then president, José Sarney, and inaugurated the works in 1987, working for 20 months. The Assembly had the participation of 72 senators and 487 federal deputies, as well as the participation of citizens and civil society entities for the new Constitution, which was enacted on October 5, 1988.

Watch the interprogram episode Citizen Constitution – 30 years, which aired on TV Brazil in 2018, recalling how the National Constituent Assembly worked:

Saudade Day

On January 30th, the Day of Saudade is celebrated. Word that is often difficult to define – matter of Brazil Agency account that more than 15 thousand songs have the word saudade in the title. With the covid-19 pandemic, this feeling took on new meaning, as social distancing prevented many from meeting. See this report from Reporter Brazil, gives TV Brazil:

shirt 10

This February 5th, athlete Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, or simply Neymar Jr., turns 30. Known for his genius with the ball, Neymar emerged at a very young age at Santos and was sold to Barcelona, ​​Spain, in 2013, at just 21 years old. Since then, he has not returned to Brazilian football. Currently, he is the number 10 of the Brazilian National Team and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar and his PSG teammate, Messi, carry the number 10 shirts of the selections of Brazil and Argentina – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF/Reserved Rights

Born in Mogi das Cruzes, municipality of São Paulo, Neymar was one of the most outstanding characters in winning the Olympic gold medal, unprecedented for Brazilian football in 2016. In addition, he won the 2013 Confederations Cup for the national team, in addition to several titles by the three clubs he wore the shirt.

Neymar’s transfer to PSG is considered the greatest of all time. The French club disbursed, in 2017, 222 million euros – another R$ 800 million reais in the quotation at the time.

Check the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:

January 30th to February 5th, 2022 30 Death of American writer Sidney Schechtel, Sidney Sheldon (15 years old) – during his life he published 18 novels – all reached the newspaper’s bestseller list The New York Times. He is considered “the most translated writer in the world” by Guinness. See also Riots Report Shows London Needs To Maintain Police Numbers, Says Mayor National Comics Day Saudade Day 31 Birth of American composer Phillip Glass (85 years old) – he is among the most influential composers of the late 20th century. His music is often called minimalist, although he doesn’t like this expression. The Spanish conqueror Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca is the first European to discover the Iguazu Falls (480 years old) world magician’s day 1 Release of the first independent album by the Tribo de Jah group, warrior regueiros, in São Luís (30 years old) Installation of the National Constituent Assembly (35 years) Advertiser’s Day Inauguration of the Rio de Janeiro International Airport, Galeão (70 years old) – currently Antônio Carlos Jobim Airport Inauguration of the Theatro Casino Franco-Brésilien, now known as Teatro Carlos Gomes (150 years old) two Birth of Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (45 years old) Birth of Irish writer James Joyce (age 140) – widely regarded as one of the greatest writers of the 20th century Death of the singer and composer from Pernambuco Francisco de Assis França, Chico Science (25 years old) Death of former first lady of Brazil Marisa Letícia Lula da Silva (5 years old) Day of Iemanjá – also known for the Afro-Brazilian syncretism with Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes Feast of Our Lady of the Navigators in Porto Alegre World Wetlands Day – wetlands are considered one of the most productive ecosystems in the world and the most threatened, as per UN warning Inauguration of the Paulínia Refinery (Replan), Petrobras’ largest refinery (50 years) 3 San Francisco River Navigation Day 4 Death of journalist from Rio de Janeiro Franz Paul Trannin da Matta Heilborn, known as Paulo Francis (25 years old) Death of football player José Carlos Bauer (15 years old) – because of his performances in the 1950 World Cup, he was nicknamed “The Monster of Maracanã”. He is considered one of the greatest players in the history of São Paulo. world cancer day 5 Death of the poet, literary critic and playwright from Rio de Janeiro Osório Duque-Estrada (95 years old) – composed the lyrics of the Brazilian National Anthem Birth of São Paulo soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (30 years old) National Mammography Day

*with supervision by Nathália Mendes

