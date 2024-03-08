“Today is the day” he posted on Facebook On Wednesday, March 6, the alleged murderer of three womentwo of them within the UTEG in Guadalajara and one more in a motel room.

Alejandro Gabriel 'N' also published two photographs, in one he appears in front of a mirror with an ax leaning on his shoulder and his face covered up to the eyes, the second photo shows his weapons – an ax, three knives, a balaclava and a pair of gloves.

These photographs were published at 3:02 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, and were apparently taken in the bathroom of the motel where he murdered 22-year-old Abigail.

Alejandro Gabriel 'N' has two photographs on his social networks with a gun one of them long, however, it is not possible to verify if it is because the face cannot be seen.

In one of the photographs the description is “take a look at the sky just before you die, it's the last time you will.”

On December 13, he shared a Facebook reel where a little boy points a gun at a raccoon, the animal is tied by one of its legs and pretends to die when they point it at him.

It should be noted that Gabriel Alejandro 'N' belonged to groups on social networks that shared murdersas stated by the Jalisco prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Méndez.

“This person (…) was part of a kind of WhatsApp group or Internet applications, where they share stories and look for stories of crimes out of fanaticism,” declared the prosecutor on the night of the triple feminicide.