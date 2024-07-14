The week between July 14 and 20, 2024, has a date that is still fresh in the memory of many Brazilians. On July 17, the Brazilian national team’s fourth world championship win completes 30 years. It was on this day that Brazil defeated Italy on penalties and won the World Cup in the United States. TV Brazilin the program Africa Reporter (from 2010)interviewed the attacking duo Romário and Bebeto about the achievement:

Still in the sports field, the week brings back other memories. On the 14th, the birth of sports announcer Silvio Luiz (who passed away this year) will be 90 years old. On the 17th is the birth of Carlos Alberto Torres, also known as “Captain of the Tri”. Torres, who passed away in 2016, scored one of the goals in the final (also against Italy) of the 1970 World Cup and even lifted the trophy. The episode was told by National Radio of Rio de Janeiro and for TV Brazil in 2016.

The week also has some notable dates. One of them is July 14th. On this day, the inauguration of the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theater completes 115 years. The venue for major opera, ballet and concert performances, the venue has established itself as a center of artistic reference in the country. Articles from Reporter Brazil They spoke about the reopening of the place (which took place in 2010) and can be recalled below:

In Brazil, July 17th is dedicated to the protection of forests. The date, which is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of environmental preservation and our forests, was featured in an edition of História Hoje in 2018.

July 20th has two national dates. One is Friendship Day, which is celebrated in countries such as Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Mozambique. It is celebrated on July 20th because of the anniversary of man’s arrival on the moon. Moment Three and the Reporter Brazil they already mentioned the anniversary.

On the same day, National Tattoo Artist Day is celebrated. The date marks the arrival of Danish tattoo artist Knud Harald Lykke Gregersen in São Paulo, beginning professional artistic tattooing in the country. O Reporter Brazil also spoke about the subject in 2018.

The week also serves to remember important figures in Brazilian art. On July 16, the death of São Paulo playwright, actor and theater and television director Oduvaldo Vianna Filho will be 50 years old. He was one of the pioneers of radio soap operas and was a character in content like this from Brazil Agency It is of Rio Magazinefrom the National Radio.

To close the week, we have the 10th anniversary of the death of the Brazilian writer, journalist, columnist, screenwriter and professor João Ubaldo Ribeiro (on July 18). Born in Bahia, João Ubaldo Ribeiro is considered one of the greatest writers in the history of Brazil and was the subject of this article in TV Brazil:

July 14-20, 2024 14 Death of Czech painter and illustrator Alfons Maria Mucha (aged 85) – one of the leading exponents of the Art Nouveau movement Birth of former referee, radio host and presenter from São Paulo Silvio Luiz (90 years old) Birth of British pharmacist James Black (100 years old) – considered the creator of beta-blockers, important drugs used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases Death of Spanish writer Jacinto Benavente (aged 70) – winner of the 1922 Nobel Prize for Literature Death of São Paulo singer, composer, writer and activist Vange Leonel (10 years) Storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution (235 years ago) Inauguration of the Municipal Theatre of Rio de Janeiro (115 years) The Republic of Acre is proclaimed for the first time, by the Spaniard Luiz Galvez (125 years old) 15 Death of Russian doctor, writer and playwright Anton Chekhov (120 years old) – author of “Uncle Vanya” and “The Cherry Orchard”, among other plays Death of Minas Gerais actress and politician Conceição da Costa Neves (35 years old) – also known by her stage name Regina Maura, she was the first woman to preside over a state parliament in Brazil The First Conference on Black Women in the Americas takes place in Ecuador (40 years) World Youth Skills Day – date recognized by the UN 16 Death of São Paulo playwright, actor and theater and television director Oduvaldo Vianna Filho (aged 50) Death of the composer from Minas Gerais Hervé Cordovil (aged 45) – he debuted in 1931 on Rádio Sociedade as a pianist and composer for the Romeu Silva Orchestra Death of São Paulo jurist and politician Franco Montoro (25 years old) Death of Austrian conductor Herbert Von Karajan (aged 35) – one of the most prominent conductors of the post-war period. He spent 27 years of his life leading the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Birth of the contemporary sculptor, visual artist and multimedia artist from São Paulo, Denise Milan (70 years old) Death of American blues guitarist and singer Johnny Winter (10 years) Launch of the US space mission Apollo 11 from Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center (55 years ago) – the first manned mission to reach the Moon The Constituent Assembly promulgates the constitution and elects Getúlio Vargas President of the Republic of Brazil in 1934 (90 years) Iraqi politician Saddam Hussein assumes the Presidency of Iraq (45 years) Article 4 of the 1934 Constitution provides for the transfer of the Capital of the Union to a central point in Brazil (90 years) 17 Birth of the samba composer from Bahia Décio Antônio Carlos, known as Mano Décio da Viola (115 years old) Death of American singer and songwriter Eleanora Fagan Gough, Billie Holiday (aged 65) Birth of football player, commentator and coach from Rio de Janeiro Carlos Alberto Torres (80 years old) – world champion in 1970 Birth of São Paulo singer Wilma Bentivegna (95 years old) – the first singer to perform on the now defunct TV Tupi Birth of American musician Geezer Butler (75 years old) – bassist for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath Birth of Rio de Janeiro singer and TV presenter Ronnie Von (80 years old) Birth of German physicist, politician and current German Chancellor Angela Dorothea Merkel (70 years old) Birth of Belgian Catholic priest, astronomer, cosmologist and physicist Georges Lemaître (130 years old) – proposed what became known as the Big Bang theory of the origin of the universe Death of the Angolan Bàbálórìsà based in Brazil Agenor Miranda, Pai Agenor (20 years old) Birth of historian Eulália Maria Lahmeyer Lobo from Rio de Janeiro (100 years old) – a pioneer in Brazilian historiography, she was the first woman to obtain a PhD in History in Brazil Brazil becomes four-time champion at the FIFA World Cup, hosted in the United States (30 years) Forest Protection Day in Brazil 18 Death of the Brazilian writer, journalist, columnist, scriptwriter and teacher from Bahia, João Ubaldo Ribeiro (10 years ago) International Nelson Mandela Day – established by the UN General Assembly in support of the commemorative date initiated in 2009 by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to encourage people to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to helping others. Nelson Mandela dedicated 67 years of his life to serving humanity 19 Birth of the French painter, engraver, sculptor and photographer Edgar Degas (190 years old) Death of the psychoanalyst, educator, theologian, writer from Minas Gerais, Rubem Azevedo Alves, known as Rubem Alves (10 years ago) Birth of American engineer Percy Spencer (130 years old) – inventor of the microwave oven American singer Elvis Presley records his first single with the song “That’s all Right” (70 years) 20 Birth of the minister of the Superior Court of Justice, lawyer, poet and journalist from Maranhão Edson Vidigal (80 years old) Birth of American musician Chris Cornell (60 years old) – considered one of the founders of the grunge movement and known as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave Death of the religious leader from Ceará, Cicero Romão Batista, known as Padim Ciço or Father Cicero (90 years old) Death of Spanish dancer Antonio Gades (20 years old) – one of the main people responsible for the modern evolution of flamenco dance Death of Rio de Janeiro actor Lauro Corona (35 years old) American astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to walk on the Moon (55 years) Friendship Day – is a date proposed to celebrate friendship between people. In Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Mozambique the most widespread date for this celebration is July 20, the anniversary of man’s arrival on the moon. National Tattoo Artist Day – established by SETAP-SP (Union of Tattoo and Body Piercing Companies of São Paulo), to mark the date on which the Danish tattoo artist, Knud Harald Lykke Gregersen, arrived in São Paulo and began professional artistic tattooing using electric machines in Brazil



#Today #Day #week #years #fourth #World #Cup #Friendship #Day #Forest #Day