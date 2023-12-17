Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/17/2023 – 7:15

The penultimate “complete” week of 2023 has a long-awaited event for those who like the season that refers to heat and vacations. On December 22nd, more precisely at 0:27 am, the so-called Summer Solstice occurs in the Southern Hemisphere (in the Northern Hemisphere it is the Winter Solstice).

The date goes beyond the the fact that it marks the change of season and is the longest day of the year in the southern part of the world. For some societies and religions, the Solstice is marked by symbolism and meanings.

In addition to the beginning of summer, the week is also full of special dates for some segmented groups. December 18th is International Migrants Day, a celebration established by UN Resolution 55/93 on December 4, 2000. The date, which marks the approval of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Their Families, was the theme of the Brazil Magazine in 2020.

On the same day, we celebrate National Museologist Day in Brazil, as established by the Decree of May 31, 2004, which also established “Museum Week”. December 20th is Cordelist Poet Day. A EBC He has already published several publications on the popular artistic manifestation that uses rhymes to tell stories. One of them was this edition of National Afternoonfrom the National Radiowhich showed cordelists who reinvented themselves during the pandemic.

Famous figures and historical facts

On December 18th, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the birth of English musician, composer and guitarist Keith Richards, member of the iconic band The Rolling Stones. In 2015, he was honored (along with Steven Spielberg and Steve Biko, who are also birthdays of the day) on the program Moment Threefrom the MEC Radio.

On the 20th, we celebrate the centenary of the birth of the composer and actor from Rio de Janeiro Dorival Silva, known as Chocolate. The same date is marked by the 10th anniversary of the death of Pernambuco singer and composer Reginaldo Rossi. Author of classics such as Garçom and Em Plena Lua de Mel, he had more than 300 compositions as shown in this article from Reporter Brazil of 2013:

On December 22nd, we remember the death of the union rubber tapper, political activist and environmentalist from Acre Chico Mendes, who dedicated his life to defending the Amazon and the rights of rural workers. His story, which inspires the environmental cause to this day, was told on this timeline Brazil Agency and in this matter (from 2018) in National Radio Agency.

To close the week, there are two episodes that attract attention and cause controversy on the 19th. 50 years ago, the Indian Statute was published. The document promulgated in 1973 (during the Dictatorship period) It was widely criticized by indigenous rights leaders for prioritizing “integrating Indians” into society, and is even being reviewed by jurists.

The theft of the Jules Rimet Cup at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, turns 40 years old. The episode, which marked the world of football and caused shame to Brazil before the world, was told in History Today in 2018.

Check out Hoje é Dia's weekly list with dates, historical facts and holidays:

