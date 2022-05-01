Today is the day of the first week of May begins with a national holiday: the Labor Day, celebrated on the 1st and marked by mobilizations of workers. In 1924, the then president Artur Bernardes decreed a holiday on this date due to the influence of European immigrants, who, since 1917, had already promoted strikes to claim labor rights.

However, the date has even older origins. In 1886, workers in the United States went on strike to demand better working conditions. The workers’ struggle then spread across Europe, and today it is celebrated in more than 80 countries. THE Reporter Brazilgives TV Brazil, tells the story of Labor Day. Watch:

The first day of the month still celebrates Brazilian Literature Day. In 2020, The Radio MEC celebrated the date with a special program, which featured excerpts from works by writers such as Érico Veríssimo, Caio Fernando Abreu, Raquel de Queiroz, Fernando Sabino, Cecília Meireles, Clarice Lispector and Vinícius de Moraes. Listen, below, to Jorge Amado reading an excerpt from his novel Gabriela clove and cinnamon:

The day was chosen in honor of José de Alencar, who was born on May 1, 1829, in Messejana (now a neighborhood in Fortaleza). He is the author of classics such as The Guarani, Iracema and Madam. The program from there to heregives TV Brazil, aired in 2009, detailed the trajectory of the greatest name in Brazilian romanticism. Watch:

On Monday (2), it will be 25 years since the death of educator Paulo Freire. Recognized worldwide, Freire developed an adult literacy method that prioritized the personal baggage of each student. On the 4th, Brazilian music lost Noel Rosa, who died 85 years ago. One of the main precursors of samba and author of more than 300 compositions, Poeta da Vila had his life and work unraveled in this episode of On the Trail of Historygives National Radio:

On May 3, 1937, the writer Nélida Piñon, who is turning 85, was born. She was the first woman to chair the Academia Brasileira de Letras (ABL), and the first Portuguese-speaking author to receive the Juan Rulfo Prize for Latin American and Caribbean Literature. In 2018, Nélida was at the Trail of Lettersgives TV Brazil, to tell more about his life and work. The full program can be seen here:

The week is also marked by the 105th anniversary of Dalva de Oliveira’s birth, completed next Tuesday (5th). Known as the Queen of Voice, Dalva was honored by the all bossesgives TV Brazil, five years ago. In the show you can see below, names like Agnaldo Timóteo, Eliana Pittman, Claudette Soares and Márcio Gomes interpret the diva’s songs:

On May 5th, the National Communications Day is celebrated, which honors Marechal Rondon, recognized as the Patron of Communications for having contributed to the integration of the national territory through the construction of telegraph lines. Last year, during the National Communications Week, the Brazil Agency published a series of reports on the history of telecommunications, 5G, Internet of Things, the impact of new technologies on education and agribusiness, among other topics. Read some of them:

– From 1500 to 2021: see how communication has evolved in Brazil

– Communications Day: advances in the media have expanded Brazil’s horizons

– How was the internet in Brazil before commercialization

Also on the 5th, the World Portuguese Language Day is celebrated: according to this article by the National Radio AgencyPortuguese is spoken in nine countries and is the most used language in the Southern Hemisphere – being the official language of 265 million people.

Mathematics Day is celebrated on May 6. This episode of science is everythinggives TV Brazildetails the history of mathematics and why it is important to our daily lives:

The last highlight of the week is also related to education: it is the 70th anniversary of the death of Italian pedagogue Maria Montessori, who created a method of teaching children that bears his surname. THE Dot Com Chatwhich aired on Radio MEC in 2016, he talked to pedagogues about the method that encourages students to seek knowledge:

Check out the weekly list of Hoje é Dia with dates, historical facts and holidays:

1 to 7 May 2022 1 Birth of journalist and writer from Minas Gerais Otto Lara Resende (100 years old) Birth of São Paulo sociologist Azis Simão (110 years old) – political activist at the UDS and former professor at the University of São Paulo Birth of French actress Danielle Darrieux (105 years old) First presentation of films produced and directed in Brazil (short film) at Cassino Fluminense, in Petrópolis (125 years old) – among them, titles such as An artist working on the Politeama trapeze, Arrival of the train in Petropolis and Children’s Ballet at the College, in Andaraí world worker’s day Brazilian Literature Day Launch of the Colégio do Ar program, on the Ministry of Education Radio (71 years old) two Death of US Senator Joseph McCarthy (age 65) – he and his team became famous for their aggressive investigations against the US federal government, and for their campaign against all suspected of being or sympathizing with communism Death of Pernambuco educator, pedagogue and philosopher Paulo Freire (25 years old) Falklands War: British nuclear submarine HMS Conqueror sinks Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano (40 years old) 3 Born in Rio de Janeiro, Nélida Piñon (85 years old) – member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters. She was the first woman to become president of the Brazilian Academy of Letters, between 1996 and 1997. Death of French singer Yolanda Christina Gibliotti, aka Dalida (35 years old) – first singer in the world to win a diamond record National Day of Pau-Brasil International Press Freedom Day – commemoration instituted by the UN, through Resolution 48/432, of December 20, 1993 Parliament Day – commemoration, according to law nº 6.230 of July 27, 1975, to mark the date of installation of the 1st Brazilian Constituent Assembly, on May 3, 1823 Sun’s day 4 Death of São Paulo singer Tinoco (10 years old) – member of the Brazilian country duo Tonico & Tinoco, considered one of the most important in the history of Brazilian music Death of journalist, lawyer, writer from São Paulo Paulo Setúbal (85 years old) – member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters Death of Rio de Janeiro composer Noel Rosa (85 years old) Decree prohibits the application of any measure of the Courts of Lisbon without the “complete” of D. Pedro I (200 years old) 5 Birth of singer from São Paulo Dalva de Oliveira (105 years old) World Portuguese Language Day – date ratified by UNESCO in Paris, during the General Assembly of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization National Communications Day – date chosen in honor of the birth of Marechal Rondon, recognized as the Patron of Communications, for having contributed to the integration of the national territory through the construction of telegraph lines Expeditionary Day 6 Death of Italian pedagogue Maria Montessori (70 years old) – responsible for creating the Montessori method of learning Birth of English singer-songwriter Ritchie (70 years old) – known to the general public when he released a simple single containing the song Girl Poison, which sold 500,000 copies Death of German actress Marlene Dietrich (30 years old) Death of Acre physician and politician Enéas Ferreira Carneiro (15 years old) – founder of PRONA and famous for his catchphrases Privatization of the mining company Vale do Rio Doce during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (25 years) National Mathematics Day 7 Death of Maranhão jurist and politician Urbano Santos da Costa Araújo (100 years old) – he was interim president of Brazil in 1917 Vladimir Lenin assumes the presidency of the first Soviet government (105 years) Creation of the Mercosur Parliament (15 years) Revocation of registration of the Communist Party of Brazil – PCB (75 years) Founding of the former Varig (95 years old) – it was the first Brazilian airline to operate a regular line Emmanuel Macron is elected President of France (5 years)

*with supervision by Nathália Mendes

