Today, November 5th, is National Portuguese Language Day. Established in Brazil by Law No. 11,310 of June 12, 2006, the day that nationally celebrates the Portuguese language (there is also World Portuguese Language Day) is a tribute to Ruy Barbosa and was the theme of Sem Censura in 2019:

Today is also Culture and Science Day. The date has existed in Brazil since 1970 and was created to recognize the importance of culture and science as fundamental pillars for the country’s development. Other dates that celebrate professions during the week are National Radiologist Day and National Urbanism Day, celebrated on November 8th. Last year, Antena MEC spoke about the date:

To close the week, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (also known as Felipão) turns 75 years old. Five-time world champion for the Brazilian football team in 2002, he was the subject of a dialogue simulation presented by the Núcleo de Dramaturgia da EBC in 2014. On that occasion, a conversation between him and Telê Santana would be presented.

November 2023 5 Death of Minas Gerais filmmaker Humberto Mauro (40 years old) – he was one of the pioneers of Brazilian cinema See also NGO announces release of US citizen accused of spying by Russians Culture and Science Day – celebration of Brazil, which was created by Law No. 5,579 of May 19, 1970, and is also known as “National Day of Brazilian Science and Culture” National Portuguese Language Day – celebration established by Law No. 11,310 of June 12, 2006 World Tsunami Awareness Day – date recognized by the UN National Design Day – celebration established by Decree of October 19, 1998, in honor of a defender of design in Brazil, the Brazilian lawyer, artist, designer and planner Aloísio Magalhães 6 Death of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (130 years old) International Day for the Prevention of Exploitation of the Environment in Times of War and Armed Conflict – date established by the UN in Resolution 56/4 of November 5, 2001 7 Birth of Minas Gerais composer Ary Barroso (120 years old) Birth of Algerian philosopher and writer Albert Camus (110 years old) – Received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1957 Beginning of the Praieira Revolution in Olinda, Pernambuco (175 years) Signing of the decree that allows radio stations in Brazil that operate in the AM band to migrate to the FM band (10 years) See also Spain's opposition leader tasked with forming government 8 George Bush is elected as the 41st president of the United States (35 years old) World Radiologist Day – international celebration, which is currently official as “National Radiologist Day” in Brazil; aims to mark the date of the discovery of the X-ray, which was made on November 8, 1895 by the German scientist, Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen World Urbanism Day – international celebration, which was later made official in Brazil as “National Urbanism Day”; created at the 1935 “Congress of Besançon” in France 9 Death of Pará fashion designer Dener Pamplona de Abreu (45 years old) – fashion pioneer in Brazil, was stylist to First Lady Maria Teresa Goulart Death of singer and composer from Minas Gerais Altemar Dutra (40 years old) – successful throughout Latin America, he performed works such as Too Sentimental, The Troubadour, Fights It is What do you want from me, much of it written by the duo Evaldo Gouveia and Jair Amorim. He was acclaimed as the “bolero king” in Brazil Birth of former football player and current coach from Rio Grande do Sul Luiz Felipe Scolari (75 years old) See also United Kingdom: CPI annual rate accelerates to 10.4% in February and exceeds expectations - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO 10 Death of priest, teacher, politician and regent from São Paulo Diogo Antônio Feijó (180 years old) – was regent of the Brazilian Empire between 1835 and 1837 Birth of the German priest Martin Luther (540 years old) – main character of the Protestant Reformation carried out in Europe in the 16th century Death of South African singer Zenzile Miriam Makeba (15 years old) – known as “Mama Africa” and great activist for human rights and against apartheid in your homeland The illustrated weekly magazine is launched in Rio de Janeiro The Cruise (95 years old) World Science Day for Peace and Development – ​​celebration established in 2001 by UNESCO, which is celebrated in Brazil, with the annual holding of a competition for written works and drawings for students, in addition to activities aimed at authorities, researchers, scientists, teachers and other interested parties 11 Birth of American singer Ernestine Anderson (95 years old) Armistice signed, with Germany’s surrender, which put an end to the First World War (105 years)



