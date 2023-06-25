Brazil Agencyi

The week between June 26th and July 1st, 2023 is notable for celebrations aimed at raising awareness of causes. On June 28, International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day is celebrated. The date marks the “Stonewall Incident” of June 28, 1969, when patrons of the Stonewall Inn bar in Greenwich Village, New York, reacted for the first time against the constant actions of police truculence.

In 2021, the Viva Mariafrom the Amazon National Radiomade a special program about the date and discussed the importance of remembering pro-LGBTQIA+ guidelines:

June 26 is the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The date was established by the UN General Assembly on December 7, 1987. In Brazil, this date was made official by a decree on May 28, 1999, which established the “National Anti-Drug Week” for Brazilians. A Brazil Agency already reported the holding of some events related to the National Week of Policies on Drugs (as in 2002 It is 2020). June 26 is also the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The date was established by the UN in a resolution of December 1997, to remember June 26, 1987, when the “Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment” entered into force in the signatory member countries. In 2017, História Hoje spoke about the event:

On June 29th, Saint Peter’s Day is celebrated. The date, which closes the June festivities, has already been the subject of content in the EBC Portal and also from History Today:



births and deaths

The week also has dates that celebrate the biography of famous figures. June 26 marks the 115th anniversary of the birth of former Chilean President Salvador Allende. In 1973, Allende was deposed by a coup d’état led by Augusto Pinochet, head of the Armed Forces. In 2013, the EBC Portal told his story.

The following day, the birth of the writer, diplomat and doctor from Minas Gerais João Guimarães Rosa also completes 115 years. One of the most important figures in Brazilian literature, he was featured in the Literary Moment (frame of the MEC Antena program) in 2019:

On June 30, the death of Pernambuco radio and television communicator José Abelardo Barbosa de Medeiros, known as Chacrinha, turns 35. On that same day, the death of the Catholic priest, scientist and inventor from Rio Grande do Sul Roberto Landell de Moura is also remembered.

Landell de Moura, who died 95 years ago, was remembered as the “priest who invented radio in Brazil” in an article about the 100 years of radio in Brazil published in Brazil Agency in 2022.

EBC and World Cup

The week also has two dates related to Brazil Communications Company. On June 29, the program prospecting at National AM Radio in Rio de Janeiro celebrates 13 years.

On July 1st, the program Uncensored turns 38 years old. It was on July 1, 1985 that the program went on the air on the now defunct TVE in Rio de Janeiro. In 2020, the Uncensored made a special program remembering the debut:

Finally, the week marks the memory of Brazil’s first world title. On June 29, 1958, Brazil thrashed Sweden 5-2 and won the World Cup that year. In 2012, the EBC Portal published, in full, the audios of that decision (broadcast by National Radio of Rio de Janeiro).

