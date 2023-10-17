Today (October 17, 2023) is officially the day when Tony Stark dies. According to the official timeline of Marvelwhich is a few years ahead of ours, we have now reached the date of the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

After the Avengers They traveled through time and space to locate all the Infinity Gemsended in a final showdown against an older version of Thanos. After a fight for the gauntlet, stark He attached the gems to his armor, before snapping his fingers, disintegrating Thanos and his army, and effectively saving the universe.

The action took a great toll on his body due to the gamma radiation and power of the gems, draining him of his remaining life force. stark died on the battlefield surrounded by Peter Parker, Rhodey and Pepper Potts in the most heartbreaking moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe till the date.

It may have been years since we saw it on the big screen, but the exciting moment remains one of the most moving farewells to a TV hero. MCU on the screen. Much of this was due to how the trajectory of stark since its first appearance in Hombre de Hierro from 2008, until that final moment.

He started out as a billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, who became an ordinary man who takes extraordinary measures to save his family. The final sacrifice of stark he saved billions of people across the galaxy at great personal cost, all because it was the right thing to do. And along the way, he was charming, funny and charismatic on screen.

The performance of Downey Jr. was a huge guiding factor in this. Although initially considered a controversial casting choice, over the years, he fully embodied this role, setting the standard for superhero films that contain nuanced and powerful performances alongside all the chaotic CG action. It was a complete change for his career as well, and one that set up future performances such as his notable role in Oppenheimer which generated Oscar rumors.

When we talk about deaths in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the inevitable question arises: is this really the end? Of course, also when looking towards the next films of the Avengers on the horizon, there are definitely arguments in favor of a possible return. But if the last time we see Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is October 17, 2023, fans should feel comfortable knowing that one of the best heroes the MCU has gotten a proper send-off.

Via: Games Radar

Editor’s note: It is one of the greatest moments I have experienced in a cinema, and I say this more because of the people’s reaction, I am not such a fan of Marvel but I went to see the movie with someone passionate about this universe, the emotion that was shared in that movie theater was incredible.