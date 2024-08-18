South Africa banned from the Olympics by the IOC for not renouncing the apartheid regime (60 years)

Death of American quantum chemist and biochemist Linus Pauling (aged 30) – winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Nobel Peace Prize

Death of Maranhão journalist and writer Odylo Costa Filho (45 years old) – he was a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters

Birth of the politician, diplomat, historian, jurist, orator and journalist from Pernambuco, Joaquim Nabuco (175 years old)

Birth of singer Aracy de Almeida from Rio de Janeiro (110 years old)

Birth of the São Paulo poet and translator Haroldo de Campos (95 years old)

Foundation of Embraer (55 years)

World Photography Day – celebrated to mark the date of August 19, 1849, when the Daguerreotype, an invention of the French researcher, Louis Jacques Mandé Daguerre, was announced to the world at the French Academy of Sciences in Paris

National Historian’s Day – celebrated by Brazilians, according to Law No. 12,130 of December 17, 2009, to mark the date of birth of the Brazilian diplomat, politician, journalist, historian and writer, Joaquim Aurélio Barreto Nabuco de Araújo, who came into the world on August 19, 1849, and who, despite having been raised by a slave-owning family, chose to fight in favor of the slaves of Brazil

National Cyclist Day – unofficially celebrated in Brazil to mark the date of the death of Brazilian environmentalist, biologist and cyclist, Pedro Davison, which occurred on August 19, 2006, after he was run over by a drunk driver while cycling on the Eixo Rodoviário in the Brazilian city of Brasília-DF

World Humanitarian Day – a commemoration established by the 63rd UN General Assembly in Resolution A-63-L.49 of 11 December 2008, in tribute to the approximately 100 humanitarian service providers who were killed in the line of duty each year in the first decade of the 21st century, and to mark the date of the 19 August 2003 attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq