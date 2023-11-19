19/11/2023 – 7:15
Following the rhythm of November 2023, the week between the 19th and 25th has a date that is a holiday on, at least, 1,260 cities and six states in Brazil: Black Awareness Day, which is tomorrow, November 20th. Established by Law No. 12,519 of November 10, 2011, the date is a tribute to the memory of Zumbi dos Palmares, leader of Quilombo dos Palmares and symbol of black resistance and the fight against slavery.
The date, which is yet another opportunity for us to draw attention to the importance of racial equality, was the theme in 2017 of an edition of the program Caminhos da Reportagem, from TV Brasil, called Palmares Vive.
On November 19th, also known as today, there are two important dates for society. In Brazil, we celebrate National Cordelista Day. The anniversary is a tribute to the birth of Leandro Gomes de Barros, a renowned poet of cordel literature. In 2021, Revista Brasil highlighted the date.
Internationally, today (November 19) is World Toilet Day. The date may generate some strangeness, but it sheds light on a discussion of utmost importance: that of health issues on the planet. UN data from 2020 shows that 4.2 billion people live without access to basic sanitation in the world.
This week also has World Television Day (21/11), International Musician’s Day and Music Day (22/11) and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25/11). Also on November 25th, National Baiana de Acarajé Day is celebrated.
Created by Law No. 12,206 of January 19, 2010, the National Day of Baiana de Acarajé aims to recognize and value the figure of Brazilian cuisine and gastronomic culture. A Brazil Agency and the TV Brasil did, in 2021, contents regarding the date.
Personalities and historical facts
The week also serves to celebrate the birth of two important figures in Brazilian culture. On November 21st, Fábio Júnior, singer and actor from São Paulo, celebrates 70 years of life. In the National Version section of the National Panel program, he was already featured performing the song Casinha Branca (by Gilson) and having the your song 20-something being performed by the rock band Raimundos.
On November 23rd, the birth of the plastic artist and carnival artist from Maranhão João Clemente Jorge Trinta, Joãosinho Trinta would have turned 90 years old. Passed away in 2011, he had the trajectory told by Agência Brasil at the time.
To finish our list, this week has a historical fact. November 22nd marks 60 years since the assassination of the then American John F. Kennedy in Dallas, USA. This landmark event was remembered in Repórter Brasil in 2013.
Check out the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:
*/
November 2023
19
World Toilet Day – Date ratified by the UN General Assembly for an open and serious discussion on health problems in the world
National Cordelist Day – marks the birth date of Leandro Gomes de Barros, poet of cordel literature
20
Universal Children’s Day – international celebration, which was initially recommended by the 9th UN General Assembly in its Resolution A/RES/836 of December 14, 1954; aims to set the date for the approval of the “Declaration of Children’s Rights”
National Zombie and Black Consciousness Day – celebration in Brazil, which was established by Law No. 12,519 of November 10, 2011
African Industrialization Day – international celebration, which was established by the UN in its resolution A/RES/44/237 of December 22, 1989
21
Birth of Belgian artist René Magritte (125 years old) – he was one of the main representatives of Surrealism, alongside Salvador Dali and Max Ernst
Birth of São Paulo singer and actor Fábio Corrêa Ayrosa Galvão, Fábio Júnior (70 years old)
World Television Day
22
Birth of Japanese religious leader Masaharu Taniguchi (130 years old) – he was the founder of the Seicho-No-Ie philosophical movement
Creation of the Superior Censorship Council in Brazil (55 years) – based on the 1939 American model
Publication of the Decree that orders the provisional execution of the Constituent Assembly’s bill on Freedom of the Press in imperial Brazil (200 years)
John F. Kennedy is assassinated in Dallas, USA (60 years old)
International Musician’s Day – international celebration, which is official in Brazil as “Music Day”, in praise of Saint Cecilia, who, since the 15th century, has been considered the patron saint of sacred music and, consequently, also the Patron Saint of musicians, known as have sung to God when she was dying
23
Birth of the artist and carnival artist from Maranhão João Clemente Jorge Trinta, Joãosinho Trinta (90 years old)
National Day to Combat Childhood Cancer
25
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women – international celebration that is ratified by the UN in its Resolution A/RES 54/134 of December 17, 1999
National Day of Baiana de Acarajé – celebration created by Law No. 12,206 of January 19, 2010, by which a celebration initially only for the capital of the Brazilian State of Bahia became national
#Today #Day #Highlight #Black #Zombie #Consciousness #holiday