Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 19/11/2023 – 7:15

Following the rhythm of November 2023, the week between the 19th and 25th has a date that is a holiday on, at least, 1,260 cities and six states in Brazil: Black Awareness Day, which is tomorrow, November 20th. Established by Law No. 12,519 of November 10, 2011, the date is a tribute to the memory of Zumbi dos Palmares, leader of Quilombo dos Palmares and symbol of black resistance and the fight against slavery.

The date, which is yet another opportunity for us to draw attention to the importance of racial equality, was the theme in 2017 of an edition of the program Caminhos da Reportagem, from TV Brasil, called Palmares Vive.

On November 19th, also known as today, there are two important dates for society. In Brazil, we celebrate National Cordelista Day. The anniversary is a tribute to the birth of Leandro Gomes de Barros, a renowned poet of cordel literature. In 2021, Revista Brasil highlighted the date.

Internationally, today (November 19) is World Toilet Day. The date may generate some strangeness, but it sheds light on a discussion of utmost importance: that of health issues on the planet. UN data from 2020 shows that 4.2 billion people live without access to basic sanitation in the world.

This week also has World Television Day (21/11), International Musician’s Day and Music Day (22/11) and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25/11). Also on November 25th, National Baiana de Acarajé Day is celebrated.

Created by Law No. 12,206 of January 19, 2010, the National Day of Baiana de Acarajé aims to recognize and value the figure of Brazilian cuisine and gastronomic culture. A Brazil Agency and the TV Brasil did, in 2021, contents regarding the date.

Personalities and historical facts

The week also serves to celebrate the birth of two important figures in Brazilian culture. On November 21st, Fábio Júnior, singer and actor from São Paulo, celebrates 70 years of life. In the National Version section of the National Panel program, he was already featured performing the song Casinha Branca (by Gilson) and having the your song 20-something being performed by the rock band Raimundos.

On November 23rd, the birth of the plastic artist and carnival artist from Maranhão João Clemente Jorge Trinta, Joãosinho Trinta would have turned 90 years old. Passed away in 2011, he had the trajectory told by Agência Brasil at the time.

To finish our list, this week has a historical fact. November 22nd marks 60 years since the assassination of the then American John F. Kennedy in Dallas, USA. This landmark event was remembered in Repórter Brasil in 2013.

Check out the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:

