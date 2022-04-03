O Today is the day of the week between April 3 and 9 is full of dates that celebrate the memory of names in art. This Sunday (3), The birth of American actress and singer Doris Day turns 100.

In 2018, Doris Day was honored in the series Greetings from the 20th Century (presented by Ruy Castro) for his contribution to the Jazz:

Also this Sunday, the death of the German composer Johannes Brahms turns 125 years old. Among the many times he was featured in the EBC radioslet’s remember a tribute from the Deutsche Welle concerts in 2018:

Other names of the song that are remembered this week are the instrumentalist and Pernambuco composer Luperce Miranda (his death turns 45 on the 5th)of the actress and singer from São Paulo Dircinha Batista (in which the birth turns 100 on the 7th) and from Sergipe trombonist José Alberto Rodrigues Matos, known as Zé da Velha (born 80 years old on the 4th). Zé da Velha was honored at the all bosses in 2018.

110 years of Mazzaropi

On April 9, the actor, singer, comedian and filmmaker from São Paulo, Amácio Mazzaropi would have turned 110 years old.

Mazzaropi was born in São Paulo, but it was his stays at his maternal grandfather’s house in Tremembé (inland state) that gave him a taste for country life. Later, this experience would be the inspiration for the series of comic films of the redneck who bears his surname.

The actor and director, who immortalized his name in more than 30 films that are still successful today, lived for 69 years and died in 1981, a victim of spinal cancer.

At the Retro Cine gives TV Brazil and on TV Brasil Play it is possible to review Mazzaropi’s greatest hits.

Commemorative dates

Outside of birth and death anniversaries, the week is also marked by days of celebration. The 6th is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (date established by the UN in 2013), the 7th is Journalist’s Day and World Health Day. Five years ago, the Reporter Brazil talked about the date.

The 8th has no less than three commemorative dates. The date is marked by World Cancer Day, International Gypsy Day and National Braille System Day. Last year, the national afternoon talked about the date.

Check out the weekly list of Hoje é Dia with dates, historical facts and holidays:

April 3rd to 9th, 2022 3 Birth of American actress and singer Doris Day (100 years old) Birth of the poet, writer and journalist from Rio de Janeiro Narcisa Amália de Campos (170 years old) – the first woman to become a professional journalist in Brazil Death of German composer Johannes Brahms (125 years old) 4 Born of Sergipe trombonist José Alberto Rodrigues Matos, known as Zé da Velha (80 years old) 5 Death of American poet Allen Ginsberg (age 25) Death of Pernambucan instrumentalist and composer Luperce Miranda (45 years old) 6 United States declares war on Germany in World War I (105 years) International Day of Sport for Development and Peace – commemoration instituted by the 96th session of the UN General Assembly in its Resolution A/RES/67/296 of 18 September 2013 7 Birth of São Paulo actress and singer Dircinha Batista (100 years old) Death of American businessman Henry Ford (75 years old) Journalist’s Day World Health Day – commemoration instituted by member countries of the World Health Organization 8 National Braille System Day World Cancer Day International Gypsy Day 9 Birth of São Paulo actor, singer, comedian and filmmaker Amácio Mazzaropi (110 years old)

