Women who made history will be remembered in the week that starts today (24). The country celebrates, this Monday (25), the National Day of Tereza de Benguela and the Black Woman. In the 18th century, Tereza de Benguela was the leader of the quilombo of Quariterê, located in Mato Grosso, close to the border with Bolivia, and became a symbol of the resistance of the black and indigenous community that she commanded for about two decades. In 2014, when the date was established, the National Radio Agency detailed the story of what became known as Queen Tereza do Pantanal:

July 25th is also dedicated, around the world, to black, Latino and Caribbean women. On this day, exactly 30 years ago, around 400 women gathered in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to discuss their political demands. The meeting was an international landmark in the struggle of women, who demand the fight against racism and violence, as well as the right to live well.

Another heroine celebrated in the coming days is the Bahian soldier Maria Quitéria, born on July 27, 1792 – that is, 230 years ago. She was the first woman to enlist in a military unit of the Armed Forces, and the first combatant for the country, in 1823. To enlist, she used her brother-in-law’s name, becoming known as soldier Medeiros. She showed dexterity in the handling of weapons and discipline on the battlefield, which ensured her stay in the ranks of the Army when it was discovered that she was, in fact, a woman. Maria Quitéria took up arms during the War of Independence, in Bahia, to expel the last Portuguese from Bahian territory. Two episodes of the show On the Trail of Historygives National Radiotalk about Maria Quitéria: one about the battles of 1823 and what he spoke of important women in the history of Brazil. Listen:

And on July 26, it will be 70 years since Eva Perón passed away. From an actress to Argentina’s first lady, Evita led the fight for the female vote in the country and became the essence of a political movement: Peronism. She died at the age of 33 from uterine cancer. Her death took a crowd to the streets of Buenos Aires. Find out more about Evita’s trajectory at History Today:

computer and books

On a July 24th like this, but in 1972, the first computer built on Brazilian soil came into operation. Designed by the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (Poli/USP), it was nicknamed the Ugly Duckling. Small and with only eight bits, it had less memory capacity than a simple calculator today. Listen to this episode of History Todayfrom 2018:

National Writer’s Day is celebrated this Monday (25). On the occasion of the date, last year, the Reporter Brazilgives TV Brazil, brought names such as Pedro Bandeira, Conceição Evaristo, Lilia Schwartz and Milton Hatoum to talk about their inspirations, work routines of a writer and the process of creating a story. Watch:

The same day marks the 120th anniversary of the birth of the Carioca composer and performer Alcebíades Barcelos, known as Bide. Alongside samba musicians such as Ismael Silva, Mano Edgar and Brancura, Bide founded the first samba school in the Estácio neighborhood, the famous Menos Falar, and introduced the deaf and tambourine to the school’s drums:

Check the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays: