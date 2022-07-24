Women who made history will be remembered in the week that starts today (24). The country celebrates, this Monday (25), the National Day of Tereza de Benguela and the Black Woman. In the 18th century, Tereza de Benguela was the leader of the quilombo of Quariterê, located in Mato Grosso, close to the border with Bolivia, and became a symbol of the resistance of the black and indigenous community that she commanded for about two decades. In 2014, when the date was established, the National Radio Agency detailed the story of what became known as Queen Tereza do Pantanal:
July 25th is also dedicated, around the world, to black, Latino and Caribbean women. On this day, exactly 30 years ago, around 400 women gathered in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to discuss their political demands. The meeting was an international landmark in the struggle of women, who demand the fight against racism and violence, as well as the right to live well.
Another heroine celebrated in the coming days is the Bahian soldier Maria Quitéria, born on July 27, 1792 – that is, 230 years ago. She was the first woman to enlist in a military unit of the Armed Forces, and the first combatant for the country, in 1823. To enlist, she used her brother-in-law’s name, becoming known as soldier Medeiros. She showed dexterity in the handling of weapons and discipline on the battlefield, which ensured her stay in the ranks of the Army when it was discovered that she was, in fact, a woman. Maria Quitéria took up arms during the War of Independence, in Bahia, to expel the last Portuguese from Bahian territory. Two episodes of the show On the Trail of Historygives National Radiotalk about Maria Quitéria: one about the battles of 1823 and what he spoke of important women in the history of Brazil. Listen:
And on July 26, it will be 70 years since Eva Perón passed away. From an actress to Argentina’s first lady, Evita led the fight for the female vote in the country and became the essence of a political movement: Peronism. She died at the age of 33 from uterine cancer. Her death took a crowd to the streets of Buenos Aires. Find out more about Evita’s trajectory at History Today:
computer and books
On a July 24th like this, but in 1972, the first computer built on Brazilian soil came into operation. Designed by the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (Poli/USP), it was nicknamed the Ugly Duckling. Small and with only eight bits, it had less memory capacity than a simple calculator today. Listen to this episode of History Todayfrom 2018:
National Writer’s Day is celebrated this Monday (25). On the occasion of the date, last year, the Reporter Brazilgives TV Brazil, brought names such as Pedro Bandeira, Conceição Evaristo, Lilia Schwartz and Milton Hatoum to talk about their inspirations, work routines of a writer and the process of creating a story. Watch:
The same day marks the 120th anniversary of the birth of the Carioca composer and performer Alcebíades Barcelos, known as Bide. Alongside samba musicians such as Ismael Silva, Mano Edgar and Brancura, Bide founded the first samba school in the Estácio neighborhood, the famous Menos Falar, and introduced the deaf and tambourine to the school’s drums:
Check the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:
July 24th to 30th, 2022
24
Birth of American filmmaker and screenwriter Gus Van Sant Jr. (70 years)
Start of operation of “Patinho Feio”, the first Brazilian computer (50 years old) – designed by the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (Poli/USP)
25
Birth of Carioca composer and performer Alcebíades Barcelos, Bide (120 years old) – founded “Deixa Falar”, the first samba school in the country
The Amazon Surveillance System is inaugurated in Manaus by then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (20 years old)
Black Latin and Caribbean Women’s Day – the Network of Afro-Latin American and Afro-Caribbean Women, together with the UN, fought for recognition of the day.
National Day of Tereza de Benguela and the Black Woman. In Brazil, through Law nº 12.987, the 25th of July was established as the National Day of Tereza de Benguela and the Black Woman, honoring one of the main women, symbol of resistance and very important leadership in the fight against enslavement.
National Writer’s Day – date established by a government decree after the I Festival do Escritor Brasileiro, which was organized in 1960 by the União Brasileira de Escritores, from the initiative of Brazilian writers and then directors of UBC, João Peregrino Júnior and Jorge Loved
26
Birth of plastic artist Hélio Oiticica (85 years old)
Death of Argentine leader Eva Perón (70 years old)
Creation of the United States Intelligence Agency – CIA (75 years)
Launch of the first book on Esperanto (135 years)
Grandparents Day – a festive day in honor of Santa Ana and São Joaquim who, venerated as parents of Santa Maria and grandparents of the Child Jesus, are considered patrons of grandparents and caretakers
27
Birth of the Bahian military Maria Quitéria, heroine of the War of Independence (230 years old) – she was the first woman to enlist in a military unit of the Brazilian Armed Forces and the first woman to enter combat for Brazil, in 1823
Death of the composer, sambista and merchant from São Paulo Pedro Caetano (30 years old) – author of more than 400 compositions, but professionally he remained as a shoe merchant. His musical partners were Claudionor Cruz, Pixinguinha, Noel Rosa, Alcir Pires Vermelho and Walfrido Silva.
World Head and Neck Cancer Prevention Day – established by the International Federation of Head and Neck Cancer Societies (IFHNOS) and the Brazilian Society of Head and Neck Surgery (SBCCP) with the aim of raising awareness among the population.
Birth of Bahian singer-songwriter Everaldo Ferraz (85 years old)
28
Birth of the Austrian-born British philosopher of science Karl Raimund Popper (age 120) – regarded as the most influential philosopher of the 20th century to thematize science
Farmer’s Day – date created through Decree-Law No.
World Viral Hepatitis Day – after its formation in 2007, the World Hepatitis Alliance united the cause of several groups around the world, instituting the official date
29
Rebellion in Carandiru resulting in 31 dead (35 years old)
30
Birth of activist Lígia Maria Salgado (75 years old) – worked in the VAR-Palmares organization and was killed while pregnant in the Quintino massacre
Birth of Austrian-American actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (75 years old)
Death of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman (15 years old) – author of classics such as Wild Strawberries, Screams and Whispers and The Serpent’s Egg
Death of Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Antonioni (15 years old) – author of classics such as Blow up, Zabriskie Point and Profession Reporter
World Day to Combat Trafficking in Persons – created by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness of the plight of victims of this crime
International Friendship Day – UN date. Date created in 2011, by resolution of the General Assembly, celebrates the idea of peoples, countries, cultures and individuals inspiring peace efforts and building bridges between communities; text claims friendship helps with fundamental changes that promote stability and a better world
