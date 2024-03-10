Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 7:15

The week begins with an invitation: are we going to move? Today, the 10th, is World Day to Combat Sedentarism. The date reminds us of the importance of physical activity, whatever it may be. A survey carried out by Sesi last year showed that 52% of Brazilians did not practice physical activity. A Agência Brasil brought the details of the study, which also linked the practice of physical activity with illness: 72% of people who exercised frequently had not had health problems in the 12 months prior to the survey. On the other hand, among those who never practiced physical activity, 42% had suffered a health problem in 2022.

On Monday, the 11th, the singer and songwriter, actress and voice actress, Tetê Espindola celebrates her 70th birthday. Born in Mato Grosso, Tetê broke through with the song “Escrito Nas Estrelas”, by Arnaldo Black and Carlos Rennó, which won the Festival dos Festivals in 1985. The singer was the star of the program Todas as Bossasshown on TV Brasil in 2019. And had a chat with journalist Ana Pimentaon Mosaico, on Rádio Nacional da Amazônia.

Speaking of radio, on the 13th, São Paulo actress and voice actress Gessy Fonseca would have turned 100 years old. She was an actress in radio soap operas on Rádio Nacional in Rio de Janeiro and lent her voice to great divas, such as Sophia Loren and Winona Ryder. She was considered one of the best radio actresses in Brazil. And the The tradition of radio soap operas remains strong on EBC radio stations. Radio drama is a playful way of bringing all types of information and content to the listener.

On Thursday, the 14th, we remember the 110th anniversary of the birth of Minas Gerais writer Carolina Maria de Jesus. With her most successful work, Quarto de Despejo, Carolina has been translated into more than a dozen languages. In the year in which the book, written in the form of a diary, turned 60, Caminhos da Reportagem presented us with a Carolina beyond the bedroom: vain, who liked to dress up and wear pearls. A Carolina who wrote books, plays and proverbs and who inspires writers to this day.

Closing the week, the 16th celebrates National Theater of the Oppressed Day. The day is a tribute to its creator, playwright Augusto Boal. The Theater of the Oppressed became known worldwide as a form of democratization of the means of cultural production. A Agência Brasil spoke to young people who participated in the Teatro do Oprimido na Maré projectwho said that the theatrical technique helps in reflecting on society.