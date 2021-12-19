THE Today is the day The week from December 19th to 25th remembers the Christmas party, known for commemorating the birth of Jesus for Christians. Furthermore, on the 24th is the birthday of the writer Ana Maria Machado, responsible for the sale of more than 20 million copies of her books, published in more than 20 languages.

Summer Solstice – celebrated in the Southern Hemisphere

The next day 21 will start the summer solstice here in Brazil, that is, the summer will start in the southern hemisphere. At the same time, the winter solstice takes place in the northern hemisphere. But how exactly does this happen? At the time of the solstice, unlike the equinox, the Sun will be at its maximum position from north to south of planet Earth. Therefore, this produces different luminosities for the two terrestrial hemispheres. The southern hemisphere will receive more light and it will be summer. In the northern hemisphere, less light and will be in winter.

Athlete’s Day

Also on December 21st, Athlete’s Day is celebrated. The date was decreed by former president Jânio Quadros, with the intention of honor Brazilian athletes for their effort, especially those who carry the Brazilian flag around the world in competitions. In addition, it honors everyday athletes who do not compete, but are dedicated to some type of sport.

70 years of the first telenovela in Brazil

Written, directed and performed by Walter Forster, your life belongs to me, the first Brazilian telenovela, premiered 70 years ago on December 21, 1951. Presented live twice a week on the extinct TV Tupi in São Paulo, your life belongs to me it was the precursor of a habit that would become common in the Brazilian routine: the act of watching soap operas. She was also responsible for breaking a great taboo at the time, in the 1950s. She was given the first “kiss” on Brazilian television.

In the video below, Thais Alves, daughter of the protagonist of Sua Vida Me Belongs, Vida Alves, tells TV Brazil a little about the backstage of television at the time.

Ana Maria Machado

Elected in 2003 for the Brazilian Academy of Letters, ABL, the writer Ana Maria Machado has a vast biography. Graduated in Neo-Latin letters from the extinct National Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Brazil, she worked as a journalist for a long time, until 1980. After that, she began to devote herself to writing books, an experience she had already had contact with before. Over the course of his career, he has won many awards and recognitions in the field of literature.

Ana Maria Machado was also known for the opening, in 1979, of the first children’s bookstore in Brazil, Malasartes, which still exists in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The writer was elected in 2003 for the No. 1 chair of the ABL. She came to chair the Academy in 2012 and 2013. Born in Santa Teresa, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, in 1941, this December 24 she celebrates 80 years of life.

In the video below, Ziraldo talks with the writer on Ziraldo’s ABZ show from TV Brazil. Ana Maria Machado tells how she started her literary career, in the magazine Recreio, in 1977.

Christmas

On December 25th Christians celebrate Christmas. Known in Christian tradition as the date of Jesus’ birth, Christmas is the sign of a time of unity, in which people often join their families to celebrate the coming of Christ into the world.

To celebrate, cribs are set up and points of light are scattered throughout homes and cities.

Check the Today is Day table for other facts and dates that marked the week

December 19th to 25th, 2021 19 Clube Atlético Mineiro becomes the first Brazilian soccer champion, by defeating Botafogo, at Maracanã, by 1 x 0 (50 years) Creation of the Administrative Region of Núcleo Bandeirante – RA VIII – formerly known as the Free City, it was the first occupation of the candangos (65 years old) 20 Death of US scientist, writer, science communicator and activist Carl Sagan (25 years old) International Day of Human Solidarity – commemoration instituted by the UN, in Resolution No. 60/209 of December 22, 2005 21 Basketball is played for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, USA (130 years old) The first Brazilian telenovela was shown on TV Tupi in São Paulo, Sua Vida Me Belongs, written and directed by Walter Forster (70 years old) Summer Solstice Day – celebrated in the Southern Hemisphere Athlete’s Day 22 Death of Pernambuco composer, journalist and radio broadcaster Fernando Lobo (25 years old) – he was director of Rádio Tamoio and producer of several radio stations, especially Rádio Nacional President João Figueiredo signs the law that creates the State of Rondônia (40 years old) 23 Birth of the Bahian poet Gregório de Matos Guerra (385 years old) – known as Boca do Inferno, he is considered one of the greatest baroque poets in Portugal and Brazil and the most important satirical poet of literature in Portuguese in the colonial period The Rutan Model 76 Voyager was the first aircraft to fly around the world without stopping or refueling (35 years) 24 Birth of Fluminense writer Ana Maria Machado (80 years old) – her books have sold more than 20 million copies and have been published in more than twenty languages 25 Death of American singer, dancer, composer, music producer and multi-instrumentalist James Brown (15 years old) Christmas

