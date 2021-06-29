An infinite joy for the Campania actor Fabio Fulco and his partner Veronica: their first daughter was born

An immense joy that of Fabio Fulco and his partner Veronica Pope. In fact, last Sunday 27 May, the couple held the sweet fruit of their love in their arms for the first time. In the hours following the birth, posts appeared on the new parents’ Instagram accounts, showing all their happiness for the birth of the baby. Agnes.

After 9 months of anxious waiting, the actor from Campania was finally able to shout at the world there Big emotion proven for the birth of her first daughter. Joy arrived at the age of 52 years old.

The new dad was the first to announce it. Fulco posted a photo of a statue holding a child in her arms, presumably Mother Teresa of Calcutta holding baby Jesus. In the caption the simple but meaningful phrase “Today is the best day of my life“.

Yesterday, however, when the childbirth was completely resumed, Veronica also wanted to publish something about her baby girl. The first picture of little Agnes.

Yesterday morning I collaborated with God for the realization of a miracle. 🎀 𝑨𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒔 27 • 06 • 21 🎀

Many i greetings comments from both fans and friends and colleagues of the couple. Fabio Fulco himself wanted to leave a comment in which he emphasizes once again the great love for his beautiful partner and, for two days, also the mother of his daughter.

Love you were very good. You are a WOMAN and you made me the happiest man in the world! Since yesterday nothing scares me anymore…. I’m in heaven!!!! I will love you as long as I have life !!!!

Fabio Fulco and Veronica Papa

Fabio Fulco certainly doesn’t need many introductions. The actor from Campania is one of the most popular in our country. While Veronica has her own highly respected career in fashion world.

They got on together in 2019, after Fabio had faced the turbulent end of the relationship with Cristina Chiabotto. The two broke up when the wedding was close.

Even Cristina Chiabotto herself, on 10 May last, hugged her first child. The small one Luce Maria born from love with the entrepreneur Marco Roscio.