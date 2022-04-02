19 Arab countries announced that the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan was confirmed yesterday, Friday, so that today, Saturday, will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan. While 3 countries reported that today, Saturday, April 2, is the completion of the month of Sha`ban, and that tomorrow, Sunday, April 3, is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1443.

In detail, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan, Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Somalia, Comoros and Djibouti announced that yesterday Friday is the completion The month of Sha’ban, and that today, Saturday, is the beginning of the month of Ramadan, while the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan and Morocco announced that the month of Sha’ban this year has 30 days, and that Saturday is the completion of the month of Sha’ban, and that tomorrow, Sunday, April 3, is the first day of the month of Ramadan.

The Crescent Department of the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia confirmed that Saturday was the month of Ramadan in the Kingdom, and the committee in charge of investigating the crescent of Ramadan in the Emirates announced that Saturday, April 2, is the first day of the holy month, after the sighting of the crescent was proven, while Shawky Allam, Mufti of Egypt and Head of the General Secretariat announced For the role and fatwa bodies in the world, that yesterday Friday is the completion of the month of Sha’ban, and that today, Saturday, is the first day of the month of Ramadan for the year 1443 AH corresponding to April 2nd.

And the Mufti of Tunisia, Othman Batikh, announced yesterday evening, Friday, that Saturday is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year 1443 AH, and the National Committee for Civilization of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments in Algeria announced that Saturday is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan, and the Libyan Dar Al Iftaa announced that yesterday Friday It is the completion of the month of Sha’ban, and that today, Saturday, is the first day of Ramadan for the year 1443 AH, noting in its statement that the crescent moon of the month of Ramadan has been confirmed. Saturday, April 2, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

And Dar Al-Fatwa in Lebanon announced that it had “legally proven that the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1443 AH is on Saturday, April 2, 2022 AD, in accordance with the view of the majority of Islamic jurisprudents that if the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan in Qatar is confirmed, this sighting is necessary. All other countries, and the sighting of the blessed month of Ramadan has been proven in several Arab and Islamic countries.

Mauritania also announced that Saturday is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan, and the Mauritanian Central Committee for Crescent Monitoring stated – in a statement that Saturday is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1443, and Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, and the islands Moon, that today, Saturday, April 2, 2022, is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

On the other hand, the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan and Morocco announced that today, Saturday, is the completion of the month of Sha’ban, and that tomorrow, Sunday, April 3, is the first day of the month of Ramadan, as the main committee to explore the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan in the Sultanate of Oman for the year 1443 AH announced that the sighting of the crescent of the month has not been proven. Al-Fudayl, and accordingly, tomorrow Saturday will be the completion of the month of Sha’ban, and the day after tomorrow, Sunday, will be the start of the blessed month of Ramadan.

And the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Jordan, Abdul Karim Al-Khasawneh, announced that Saturday is the completion of the month of Sha’ban, and that Sunday is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1443, and a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments stated that it surveyed the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH, after Morocco on Friday, and contacted all the overseers Endowments and representatives of Islamic affairs in Morocco and the units of the armed forces contributing to observing the crescent confirmed that its sighting was not proven, and therefore the month of Sha’ban will complete the thirty, and therefore the first month of Ramadan 1443 is on Sunday, April 3rd.



