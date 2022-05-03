The Federcalcio will also remember the Grande Torino today, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Superga tragedy. It was May 4, 1949 when the plane that was bringing Torino home after a friendly match played in Lisbon against Benfica crashed on the Superga hill: in the crash 27 people died including players, managers, technical staff and journalists, and 4 crew members.

“The world of football – said president Gabriele Gravina, presenting the FIGC initiatives – must look to the future without ever forgetting the past and have the duty to remember that legendary team, which in the second post-war period had the extraordinary merit of reuniting the country after years of suffering “.

how many relics

–

Tonight the Auditorium in the center of Coverciano will be illuminated with grenade while at the Football Museum it will be possible to relive that glorious past through the objects dedicated to the memory of the Grande Torino, from the Virgilio Maroso shirt (gift from Bruno Giorgi), worn on the occasion of the tour in Brazil in the summer of 1948, with the Romeo Menti brooch (gift from Titti Menti). Before wearing the grenade shirt, the player spent three years in Fiorentina and used to wear a pin on his jacket depicting the purple team badge. Also on display at the museum are Aldo Ballarin’s shin guards and cigarettes, found at the scene of the accident, as well as Valentino Mazzola’s postal identification card. For a whole year the Azzurri played with the mourning shirt: in Coverciano the uniform of Carlo Parola is preserved, with the black band inserted directly inside the left sleeve. It is the number 5 shirt with which Italy-Austria played on April 2, 1950, valid for the International Cup.